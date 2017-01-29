Tribune Offensive Player of the Year commits to Memphis

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Connor Adair did not start the season as a highly recruited player. He did have an offer from a smaller college and had generated some interest from a few others.

Adair, a transfer from Mountain Brook, focused on learning a new offense and utilizing an enviable arsenal of weapons who lined up around him. What followed was a record setting undefeated regular season and a rising profile that colleges couldn’t ignore.

The senior hauled in numerous post-season honors including being named the All-Tribune first team quarterback and the Tribune Offensive Player of the Year.

Sunday night, it all paid off when Adair accepted an offer to take his talents to the University of Memphis.

“I’d like to thank God and the Memphis coaching staff for giving me this opportunity,” Adair said via social media. “I also want to thank my family for always being there foe me and with that I am very excited to announce I am committed to the University of Memphis.”