Tribune Offensive Player of the Year commits to Memphis

Posted by: Posted date: January 29, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Hewitt-Trussville quarterback Connor Adair did not start the season as a highly recruited player. He did have an offer from a smaller college and had generated some interest from a few others.

Hewitt-Trussville QB Connor Adair

Adair, a transfer from Mountain Brook, focused on learning a new offense and utilizing an enviable arsenal of weapons who lined up around him. What followed was a record setting undefeated regular season and a rising profile that colleges couldn’t ignore.

The senior hauled in numerous post-season honors including being named the All-Tribune first team quarterback and the Tribune Offensive Player of the Year.

Sunday night, it all paid off when Adair accepted an offer to take his talents to the University of Memphis.

“I’d like to thank God and the Memphis coaching staff for giving me this opportunity,” Adair said via social media. “I also want to thank my family for always being there foe me and with that I am very excited to announce I am committed to the University of Memphis.”

Comments

  1. Sharon Airhart says:
    January 30, 2017 at 5:04 am

    Congrats

  2. Joni Nezat says:
    January 30, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Robert Bertling this was Spencer James Nezats high school!

  3. Robert Bertling says:
    January 30, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Saw it last night. Was gonna check w y’all!!! Sounds like a good get!!!

