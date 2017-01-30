Class 6A, Area 12 All-Area team announced, area tournament hosts selected

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Class 6A, Area 12 coaches voted and announced their All-Area teams on Monday morning. Pinson Valley, Clay-Chalkville, Center Point and Gardendale coaches all voted and selected team members for the awards.

Pinson Valley’s Orion Morris was named the area’s Most Valuable Player, while the girl’s award went to Clay-Chalkville’s Raven Omar.

During the meeting, the Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville boys were forced to flip a coin to decide the host of the area tournament set to start next week. Pinson Valley won the toss and will host the boy’s tournament, while Clay-Chalkville, who went 6-0 in the area, will host the girl’s tournament.

Class 6A. Area 12 Tournaments

Girls

Feb. 8

1 Clay-Chalkville vs. 4 Pinson Valley, 6 p.m.

2 Center Point vs. 3 Gardendale, 7:30 p.m.

Finals, Feb. 10 @ 6 p.m.

Girls

4 Aliyah May Pinson Valley 12 Kaitlyn Ambrose Pinson Valley 23 ShiCoriya Orr Center Point 34 A’doll Gray Center Point 20 Lauren Hill Gardendale 1 Alea Adair Gardendale 22 Raven Omar Clay-Chalkville MVP 21 Alexandra Johnson Clay-Chalkville

Boys