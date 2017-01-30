Class 6A, Area 12 All-Area team announced, area tournament hosts selected
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
The Class 6A, Area 12 coaches voted and announced their All-Area teams on Monday morning. Pinson Valley, Clay-Chalkville, Center Point and Gardendale coaches all voted and selected team members for the awards.
Pinson Valley’s Orion Morris was named the area’s Most Valuable Player, while the girl’s award went to Clay-Chalkville’s Raven Omar.
During the meeting, the Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville boys were forced to flip a coin to decide the host of the area tournament set to start next week. Pinson Valley won the toss and will host the boy’s tournament, while Clay-Chalkville, who went 6-0 in the area, will host the girl’s tournament.
Class 6A. Area 12 Tournaments
Girls
Feb. 8
1 Clay-Chalkville vs. 4 Pinson Valley, 6 p.m.
2 Center Point vs. 3 Gardendale, 7:30 p.m.
Finals, Feb. 10 @ 6 p.m.
Girls
|4
|Aliyah May
|Pinson Valley
|12
|Kaitlyn Ambrose
|Pinson Valley
|23
|ShiCoriya Orr
|Center Point
|34
|A’doll Gray
|Center Point
|20
|Lauren Hill
|Gardendale
|1
|Alea Adair
|Gardendale
|22
|Raven Omar
|Clay-Chalkville
|MVP
|21
|Alexandra Johnson
|Clay-Chalkville
Boys
|24
|J’myus Reed
|Center Point
|1
|Za’marea Davidson
|Center Point
|2
|James Brooks
|Gardendale
|22
|Jacoby Bradford
|Gardendale
|1
|Anthony Holmes
|Clay-Chalkville
|2
|Jordan Jalen
|Clay-Chalkville
|1
|Orion Morris
|Pinson Valley
|MVP
|10
|Colby Jones
|Pinson Valley
