Class 6A, Area 12 All-Area team announced, area tournament hosts selected

Posted by: Posted date: January 30, 2017
Pinson Valley's Colby Jones goes up for a shot in the lane Friday night at Hewitt-Trussville. Photo by Chris Yow

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Class 6A, Area 12 coaches voted and announced their All-Area teams on Monday morning. Pinson Valley, Clay-Chalkville, Center Point and Gardendale coaches all voted and selected team members for the awards.

Pinson Valley’s Orion Morris was named the area’s Most Valuable Player, while the girl’s award went to Clay-Chalkville’s Raven Omar.

During the meeting, the Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville boys were forced to flip a coin to decide the host of the area tournament set to start next week. Pinson Valley won the toss and will host the boy’s tournament, while Clay-Chalkville, who went 6-0 in the area, will host the girl’s tournament.

 Class 6A. Area 12 Tournaments

Girls

Feb. 8

1 Clay-Chalkville vs. 4 Pinson Valley, 6 p.m.
2 Center Point vs. 3 Gardendale, 7:30 p.m.
Finals, Feb. 10 @ 6 p.m.

 

4 Aliyah May Pinson Valley
12 Kaitlyn Ambrose Pinson Valley
23 ShiCoriya Orr Center Point
34 A’doll Gray Center Point
20 Lauren Hill Gardendale
1 Alea Adair Gardendale
22 Raven Omar Clay-Chalkville MVP
21 Alexandra Johnson Clay-Chalkville

Boys

24 J’myus Reed Center Point
1 Za’marea Davidson Center Point
2 James Brooks Gardendale
22 Jacoby Bradford Gardendale
1 Anthony Holmes Clay-Chalkville
2 Jordan Jalen Clay-Chalkville
1 Orion Morris Pinson Valley MVP
10 Colby Jones Pinson Valley

  1. Pam Green Summerlin says:
    January 30, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    WAY TO GO Colby!!

