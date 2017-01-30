February busy month for Clay Library

By Chris Yow

CLAY — The Clay Public Library is hosting several activities in February, many of them fit the month’s theme of love.

Beginning on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m., the library will host Adult Craft Day, and will feature string art made into a heart. The event costs $10 and anyone who would like to participate must pre-register by phone or at the library.

The next week on Feb. 11, the library will host “Mo” Day in honor of the birthday of Mo Willems. There will be “Mo” crafts, “Mo” games and “Mo” birthday cake from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Additionally, there will be two free computer classes in February. One of the classes will be Feb. 13, and will be a class on computer basics. The second class will teach the fundamentals of Microsoft Word, and it will be held Feb. 27. Each class will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Events Calendar

2/5 Adult Craft Day 2 p.m.

2/7 Storytime 10 a.m.

2/8 Toddler Time 10 a.m.

2/11 “Mo” Love Day 10 a.m.

2/11 Writer’s Guild 11 a.m.

2/13 Computer Basics 6 p.m.

2/14 Storytime 10 a.m.

2/20 CLOSED

2/21 The Science Lady 10 a.m.

2/22 Toddler Time 10 a.m.

2/25 Writer’s Guild 11 a.m.

2/27 Word Fundamentals 6 p.m.

2/28 Storytime 10 a.m.