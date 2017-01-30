Fire Wok opens in Center Point

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — Center Point city leaders and Chamber of Commerce members held a ribbon cutting at a new restaurant in the city. Fire Wok, an Asian cuisine bistro, has opened its doors. The restaurant is located at 2300 Center Point Parkway.

Fire Wok owner was previously associated with The Palace in Trussville.

Pictured: Center Point City Councilman James Howell, City Clerk Tameeka Vann, City Councilman Bobby Scott, Fire Wok Owner Terry Wang, Mayor Tom Henderson and City Council President Roger Barlow.