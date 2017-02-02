Lance Walker officially named Athletics Director for Trussville City Schools

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville officially has its new athletics director.

The Trussville City Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of Lance Walker at their meeting Feb. 2.

Walker is a familiar face in Trussville. He is a Hewitt-Trussville alum and former Univ. of Alabama golfer who has spent his entire professional career working in the UA athletic department, most recently as Assistant Director, Athletic Student Services.

“My family and I would like to thank Dr. Neill and the Board for giving me this opportunity to serve as Athletic Director for Trussville City Schools,” Walker said. “Having grown up in Trussville, I am excited to come back and make a positive impact on the community. I am committed to supporting our students and coaches and helping them compete at the championship level both on and off the field.

“I’m not here to be the athletics director for just one sport,” he said. “I’m here for all sports. We want all sports to compete at a championship level.”

Since leaving Trussville, Walker has spent the last 15 years in Tuscaloosa. From 2001-05, he was a member of the university’s golf team while earning a communications degree. He then added a Master’s degree in sports management in 2006.

“Hewitt Trussville would make an incredible hire with Lance,” Jay Seawell, University of Alabama Head Men’s Golf Coach, said. “To watch him move from a player to administrator has been wonderful. He would lead with integrity and experience to help Hewitt Trussville Athletics and would pour his heart into the student athletes.”

In July 2006, Walker became the Academic Program Advisor for the men’s basketball team at Alabama. He’s also worked with the Crimson Tide football team’s academics as well. The 2017 College Football Playoff team led the SEC with 22 graduates participating in postseason. Seven football student-athletes played in the 2015 College Football Playoffs having already earned their Master’s degrees. From 2009-16, 162 Alabama football players earned their degrees (undergraduate and graduate) while still active on the Crimson Tide roster.

In addition to their academic success, Alabama’s football team won four national titles and five SEC Championships since 2009. During his time at Alabama, Walker has worked with many successful coaches and administrators including Nick Saban, Avery Johnson, Kirby Smart, Jim McElwain, Kevin Steele, Bill Battle, and Mal Moore.

In fact, Nick Saban said Walker has been a tremendous asset to the Crimson Tide program.

“The success of our team in the classroom is so important to our program and he had such a positive effect on the academic achievement of our student-athletes. He had a great relationship with our players and coaching staff, and we wish him and his family the best,” Saban said. “We are confident that Lance will do an outstanding job in his new role as the athletic director for Trussville City Schools.”

Kevin Steele, current defensive coordinator at Auburn Univ. congratulated Walker on his return to Trussville saying, “Lance is one of the most professional and detailed oriented people I have ever worked with. He always understood how to positively affect student-athletes from an academic, social, and professional development standpoint. Lance is very forward thinking and will do a great job in his new role”

Throughout the past few years, Walker has volunteered with the Crimson Tide Foundation soliciting donations and assisting with events and facility dedications.

Walker currently serves on the Board of Directors at North River Yacht Club and has been involved in various community service projects in Tuscaloosa.

Walker and his wife Lori have two sons, Andrew (8) and Carson (4).

“It’s with great excitement that our board welcomes Lance and his family to Trussville,” TCS Board President Sid McNeal said. “For Lance, it is a homecoming and a great opportunity for him to make a significant difference in our community as leader of the athletic programs in our school system. We feel fortunate to have someone of Lance’s caliber join us, and with his experience we know he will be an excellent addition to our overall system leadership.”

Mr. Walker is planning a Meet & Greet for HTMS and HTHS parents, athletes and coaches on Feb. 10, 2017 with the time and location to be announced.