Phone scam targeting senior citizens using City of Trussville phone number

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — The City of Trussville is warning citizens to be wary of any calls coming from the city’s inspections department’s phone number 205-655-1374.

According to Stacy Frazier of the mayor’s office, the city has been made aware of a phone scam currently in place in the city, and is working to resolve the issue. The city’s inspections department is in the process of moving locations, and the phone number had not been transferred.

Frazier said the scammers were able to spoof the phone number and have been contacting several local senior citizens to sell an insurance product.

“We’ve had a number of complaints of somebody with a heavy accent trying to sell senior citizens some kind of insurance,” Frazier said. “We’re not calling anybody to sell anything.”

Frazier said there was no indication they were affiliated with the city, but when citizens call the number back, it is a city phone number.

“They must have gotten in touch with several senior citizens today,” she said.

Anyone who receives a phone call of this nature is advised to contact the Trussville Police Department.