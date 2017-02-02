Three teens arrested following car chase in Jefferson County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three men were arrested after breaking to a home while attempting to flee from a stolen car.

Derrious Tyrell Scott, 19, of Bessemer, was charged with second degree burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property and attempting to elude. His bond is set at $96,000. Jardarrius Julius,18, of Bessemer, was charged with the same three crimes as Scott, but deputies found he had outstanding warrants for second degree kidnapping and first degree robbery as well. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $296,000. Keondre Foster, 19, of Bessemer, also had outstanding warrants for first degree robbery and second degree kidnapping. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

The chase began about 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, when a deputy patrolling along 15th Street Road near Hueytown spotted two men riding an ATV down the road. The deputy turned around to conduct a traffic stop and the ATV turned on to Crosan Drive. Two men got off the ATV and got into a blue Toyota Corolla driven by a third suspect. The deputy attempted to stop the Toyota, but the driver refused to stop.

During the chase, deputies checked the tag on the vehicle and learned the car had been reported stolen. The chase traveled to the area of 21st Avenue and Berryhill Road in Hueytown where the vehicle wrecked. All three suspects fled on foot.

A perimeter was established and K9 search teams arrived to assist in locating the suspects. Hueytown, Bessemer and Brighton police departments responded to assist. A deputy involved in the search spotted two of the suspects as they kicked in the back door of a residence in the 1300 block of 22nd Avenue. All three suspects then entered the home. The K9 teams tracked the suspects to the back door of the same residence.

Deputies entered the home and arrested all three suspects. The homeowner arrived at the residence and told deputies the men did not have permission to be in the home. As the men were being arrested, the owner of the ATV called the Sheriff’s Office to report that three men had just stolen his ATV from Patton Road near 15th Street Road. The ATV was returned to the owner.