Trussville fast food restaurant scores 76 on health rating with several major violations
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Health Department released its list of health scores this week, and a local fast food establishment scored a 76 for several violations.
According to the reports, the staff at Zaxby’s at Trussville Crossings was handling lettuce for salads with contaminated gloves, the staff then put on gloves after dropping on the floor. There was a large amount of extremely discolored amber pans and a metal pitted cracked container stored ready for use, as well as grease on ground around grease receptacle area. Additionally, several sanitize buckets were stored on a shelf next to bread and another sanitize bucket was stored on top of cooler next to grill and open bag of bread. There were several other minor violations, including a large build up of grease around the fryers and “extremely dirty” ventilation hoods.
Another popular local eatery, Parish Oyster House, scored a 90 on their health rating due to having raw chicken, shrimp, fish and crawfish stored at high temperatures. Other violations included an open space to the cooler, an open dumpster lid, dirty rack where canned goods are stored and standing water on the floor under the dish machine at the bar area, under 3 compartment sink downstairs and mildew stains on ceiling above prep table downstairs.
A high end restaurant in Hoover was hit especially hard. Shula’s Steakhouse, housed in the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel, scored an 85 on their latest health rating.
According to the health department, Drain flies or fruit flies were present throughout kitchen, and a live baby roach was present near drawer cooler. Additionally, Baked potatoes, lobster bisque, and caramelized apples were not date marked. These foods were voluntarily discarded. There were also cooked pasta noodles in a drawer cooler that have been kept for more than seven days. These foods were voluntarily discarded as well.
|Smoke Free
|Name
|Type
|Address
|Score
|Date
|Yes
|PLATINUM OF BIRMINGHAM BAR
|Bars and Lounges
|821 NORTH 2ND AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|98
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|PLATINUM (SMALL INSIDE BAR)
|Bars and Lounges
|821 NORTH 2ND AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|94
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|PARAMOUNT BAR & RESTAURANT
|Food Service Establishment
|200 NORTH 20TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|97
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|ALABAMA THEATRE BANQUET ROOM
|Food Service Establishment
|1817 NORTH 3RD AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|99
|1/31/2017
|No
|AMERICAN LEGION POST #400
|Bars and Lounges
|1525 9TH STREET LEEDS AL 35094
|93
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|MILES COLLEGE STUDENT CENTER & DINING HALL
|Food Service Establishment
|5500 MYRON MASSEY BOULEVARD FAIRFIELD AL 35064
|96
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|ZAXBYS
|Food Service Establishment
|804 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022
|93
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|PIE FIVE
|Food Service Establishment
|4741 CHASE CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244
|92
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|ALABAMA THEATRE CONCESSIONS
|Limited Food Service
|1817 NORTH 3RD AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|92
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|THE OFFICE
|Bars and Lounges
|8040 PARKWAY DRIVE LEEDS AL 35094
|91
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|HUDSON K-8 SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|3300 F L SHUTTLESWORTH DRIVE BIRMINGHAM AL 35207
|97
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|BOUTWELL MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM
|Limited Food Service
|1930 NORTH 8TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|100
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|WEST END ACADEMY (Pre-K-5)
|Public School Lunchroom
|1840 SOUTHWEST PEARSON AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35211
|97
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|INGLENOOK K-8 SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|4120 INGLENOOK STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35217
|98
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|JETS PIZZA
|Limited Food Service
|4730 CHASE CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244
|88
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|APCO ARAMARK CHICK-FIL-A
|Food Service Establishment
|600 NORTH 18TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|100
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|J.R. I CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER
|Day Care Center
|2400 NORTH 7TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|99
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|OUR FUTURE CHILDCARE CTR INC/OUR FUTURE MINISTRIES
|Day Care Center
|STE D 1698 SOUTHWEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35211
|100
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|RILEY UNITED COMMUNITY CENTER
|Food Service Establishment
|3617 SOUTHWEST HICKORY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35221
|98
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|WILKERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|116 WEST ELEVENTH COURT BIRMINGHAM AL 35204
|97
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|CAPTAIN DS #3736
|Food Service Establishment
|1725 FINLEY BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35204
|93
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|TARRANT INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|1425 EAST LAKE BOULEVARD TARRANT AL 35217
|100
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|Regions Dining Room
|Food Service Establishment
|1900 5TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|99
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|COCINA SUPERIOR
|Food Service Establishment
|587 BROOKWOOD VILLAGE HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|83
|1/31/2017
|Yes
|ZS TAKEOUT
|Food Service Establishment
|104 NORTH 17TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|93
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|SHRIMP BASKET
|Food Service Establishment
|801 GREENSPRINGS HIGHWAY HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|95
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|WELLINGTONS BISTRO
|Food Service Establishment
|1500 NORTH 2ND AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|95
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|LOS RANCHEROS MEXICAN GRILL
|Food Service Establishment
|1420 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214
|97
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|OXMOOR K-8 SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|3600 SYDNEY DRIVE BIRMINGHAM AL 35211
|97
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|HAAGEN-DAZS
|Limited Food Service
|STE 210 2000-A RIVERCHASE GALLERIA HOOVER AL 35244
|85
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|BESSEMER CIVIC CENTER CONC
|Food Service Establishment
|1130 SOUTHWEST 9TH AVENUE BESSEMER AL 35022
|99
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|NORTH JEFFERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|8350 WARRIOR KIMBERLY ROAD KIMBERLY AL 35091
|99
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|JONES VALLEY K-8 SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|2000 SOUTHWEST 31ST STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35211
|91
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|NIKIS SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
|Food Service Establishment
|1101 NORTH 2ND AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|95
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|JIM N NICKS
|Food Service Establishment
|1660 GADSDEN HIGHWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35235
|91
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|FLINT HILL CHILD CARE AND LEARNING CENTER INC
|Day Care Center
|560 FLINT HILL ROAD BESSEMER AL 35022
|95
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|STARBUCKS COFFEE COMPANY
|Limited Food Service
|2010 BROOKWOOD MEDICAL CENTER DRIVE HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|98
|1/30/2017
|No
|SAYRE BAR & GRILL
|Food Service Establishment
|4657 BRENTS CUTOFF RD DORA AL 35062
|87
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|MORTIMER JORDAN HIGH SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|1920 BLUE DEVIL DRIVE KIMBERLY AL 35091
|99
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|MOTION INDUSTRIES
|Limited Food Service
|1605 ALTON ROAD IRONDALE AL 35210
|99
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|HEMPHILL SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|714 SOUTHWEST 12TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35211
|97
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|MINIT MAN #108
|Limited Food Service
|4797 EAST HIGHWAY 78 IRONDALE AL 35210
|96
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|JIMMY JOHNS GOURMET SANDWICHES
|Limited Food Service
|4730 CHACE CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244
|96
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|FORESTDALE ICE HOUSE
|Limited Food Service
|1217 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD FORESTDALE AL 35214
|98
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|BROOKWOOD MED CTR: MAIN CAFE
|Hospital Kitchen
|2010 MEDICAL CENTER DRIVE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|89
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|HAMPTON INN & SUITES
|Limited Food Service
|3930 GRANTS MILL ROAD IRONDALE AL 35210
|88
|1/30/2017
|Yes
|REVELATOR COFFEE
|Food Service Establishment
|STE 101 1826 NORTH 3RD AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|95
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|COSTCO WHOLESALE DELI
|Food Service Establishment
|3650 GALLERIA CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244
|99
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|WINGS R KING
|Food Service Establishment
|3833 EAST LAKE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35217
|94
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|DAIRY QUEEN
|Food Service Establishment
|384 PALISADES BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|98
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|COSTCO WHOLESALE MEAT MARKET
|Retail Food Store
|3650 GALLERIA CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244
|96
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. MIDDLE SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|2101 SOUTHWEST JEFFERSON AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35211
|94
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|MIDFIELD ADULT SERVICES
|Elderly Feeding Site
|589 BESSEMER SUPER HIGHWAY MIDFIELD AL 35228
|100
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|PIZZA HUT #1090
|Food Service Establishment
|1315 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214
|92
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|TARGET SUPER BAKERY & DELI # 1773
|Food Service Establishment
|1654 GADSDEN HIGHWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35235
|98
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|NORTH HILL NURSING & REHAB LLC-SERVING KITCHEN
|Nursing Home Kitchen
|200 NORTH PINE HILL ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35217
|99
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDEN
|Food Service Establishment
|2612 LANE PARK ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35223
|97
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|NORTH HILL NURSING & REHAB LLC MAIN KITCHEN
|Nursing Home Kitchen
|200 PINE HILL ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35217
|97
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|AIRFARE INC.
|Food Service Establishment
|2612 LANE PARK ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35223
|95
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|AMBROSIA 317/GABRIELLAS
|Food Service Establishment
|317 NORTH 17TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|100
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|CHEVRON BANKHEAD FOOD MART/DELI
|Food Service Establishment
|490 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214
|91
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|GARDENS CAFE
|Food Service Establishment
|2612 LANE PARK ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35223
|95
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT – HOMEWOOD
|Food Service Establishment
|500 SHADES CREEK PARKWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|91
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|HAMPTON INN
|Limited Food Service
|2731 SOUTH HIGHWAY 280 BIRMINGHAM AL 35223
|97
|1/27/2017
|Yes
|LEVAIN GRILL & BAR
|Bars and Lounges
|2236 MAGNOLIA DRIVE BIRMINGHAM AL 35205
|95
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|THE DIAMOND CLUB
|Bars and Lounges
|4520 BESSEMER SUPER HIGHWAY BRIGHTON AL 35020
|100
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|EL SOL CANTINA & TAQUERIA
|Food Service Establishment
|328 VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|91
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|SUMMIT CLUB (HARBERT PLAZA)
|Food Service Establishment
|STE 3100 1901 NORTH 6TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|98
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|TARRANT REC. CNTR. CONCESSION
|Ballpark Concession Stands
|1232 FAYE DRIVE TARRANT AL 35217
|98
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|WALMART #764 DELI
|Food Service Establishment
|750 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022
|95
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|MOOYAHS
|Food Service Establishment
|3439 COLONNADE PARKWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35243
|100
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|SKKY DANCE CLUB
|Bars and Lounges
|1928 SOUTH 11TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35205
|97
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|WALMART #764 BAKERY
|Limited Food Service
|750 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022
|95
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|DEERMANS BBQ
|Food Service Establishment
|2444 PALOMINO LANE BIRMINGHAM AL 35214
|87
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|JACKSONS BAR & BISTRO
|Food Service Establishment
|STE 175 1831 SOUTH 28TH AVENUE HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|93
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|PROMISES KOSHER CAFE – Jewish Community Center
|Food Service Establishment
|3960 MONTCLAIR ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35213
|87
|1/26/2017
|No
|SUBWAY #37572
|Food Service Establishment
|750 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35020
|87
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|WARRIOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|300 MONTGOMERY STREET WARRIOR AL 35180
|100
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|WESTERN SUPER MARKET PRODUCE
|Retail Food Store
|2230 HIGHLAND AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35205
|96
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|FOOD DEPOT PRODUCE
|Retail Food Store
|945 MAIN STREET GARDENDALE AL 35071
|92
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|269 EXPRESS FOOD MART
|Limited Retail Food Store
|3205 BIRMINGPORT ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35224
|98
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|HUTCHINS PRE SCHOOL
|Day Care Center
|1912 AVENUE G, SUITE C BIRMINGHAM AL 35218
|98
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|CAJUN STEAMER – TRUSSVILLE
|Food Service Establishment
|5071 PINNACLE SQUARE BIRMINGHAM AL 35235
|96
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|VILLA ITALIAN KITCHEN
|Food Service Establishment
|2000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA STE G HOOVER AL 35244
|95
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|AFC SUSHI @ PUBLIX #1206
|Food Service Establishment
|655 FIELDSTOWN ROAD GARDENDALE AL 35071
|92
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|MT. PILGRIM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
|Private School Lunchroom
|6746 GRASSELLI ROAD FAIRFIELD AL 35064
|100
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|HOMEWOOD GOURMET
|Food Service Establishment
|STE 113 1919 SOUTH 28TH AVENUE HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|96
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|RIME HOTEL / MAGNOLIA GRILLE
|Food Service Establishment
|5320 BEACON DRIVE IRONDALE AL 35210
|94
|1/26/2017
|Yes
|HOT & HOT FISH CLUB
|Food Service Establishment
|2180 SOUTH 11TH COURT BIRMINGHAM AL 35205
|99
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|TAVERN ON 1ST
|Food Service Establishment
|2320 NORTH 1ST AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|100
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|WINN-DIXIE #435 BAKERY
|Limited Food Service
|4476 MONTEVALLO ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35210
|99
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|THE CLUB – BAR
|Bars and Lounges
|1 ROBERT S. SMITH DRIVE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|96
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|PANERA BREAD #804
|Food Service Establishment
|STE 111 161 MAIN STREET HOOVER AL 35244
|91
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|The PARISH SEAFOOD & OYSTER HOUSE
|Food Service Establishment
|1911 GADSDEN HIGHWAY TRUSSVILLE AL 35235
|90
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|WINN-DIXIE #435 DELI
|Food Service Establishment
|4476 MONTEVALLO ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35210
|93
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|KRYSTAL BIR #9
|Food Service Establishment
|1119 MAIN STREET GARDENDALE AL 35071
|93
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|JUDYS CHILD CARE/LEARNING CTR
|Day Care Center
|504 BROAD STREET FULTONDALE AL 35068
|99
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|BURGER KING
|Food Service Establishment
|1484 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD FORESTDALE AL 35214
|99
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|DOMINOS PIZZA
|Food Service Establishment
|STE 114 5031 FORD PARKWAY BESSEMER AL 35022
|96
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|RED HILLS BREWING COMPANY BAR
|Bars and Lounges
|2823 Central AVENUE HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|98
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|FOURTH & NORTH
|Food Service Establishment
|2201 NORTH 4TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|92
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|KPS FOOD MART
|Limited Food Service
|2735 BESSEMER ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35208
|97
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|SONIC DRIVE IN
|Food Service Establishment
|732 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022
|99
|1/25/2017
|No
|EL VECINO
|Food Service Establishment
|1492 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214
|90
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|MORETTIS LOUNGE @ SHERATON BHAM
|Bars and Lounges
|2101 NORTH RICHARD ARRINGTON JR BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|98
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|SNEAKY PETES
|Food Service Establishment
|1905 PARK PLACE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|95
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|PANERA BREAD
|Food Service Establishment
|521 FIELDSTOWN ROAD GARDENDALE AL 35071
|90
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|ALAMO BAR & GRILL
|Food Service Establishment
|5415 BEACON STE. 143 DRIVE IRONDALE AL 35210
|98
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|CIRCLE K #2723835
|Limited Food Service
|2195 HIGHWAY 150 HOOVER AL 35244
|96
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|FIG TREE CAFE
|Food Service Establishment
|3160 CAHABA HEIGHTS ROAD VESTAVIA AL 35243
|98
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|FULTONDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|950 CENTRAL AVENUE FULTONDALE AL 35068
|99
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|1ST BAPTIST CHURCH IRONDALE
|Day Care Center
|6001 OLD LEEDS ROAD IRONDALE AL 35210
|99
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|BISTRO TWO EIGHTEEN
|Food Service Establishment
|218 NORTH 20TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|100
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|LA TAZZA (Sheraton Civic Center)
|Food Service Establishment
|2101 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|97
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|BURGER KING #9834
|Food Service Establishment
|740 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022
|98
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|BIRMINGHAM COMMUNITY BASED FACILITY
|Jails & Prisons Lunchrooms
|1216 NORTH 25TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35234
|98
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|CHERRY AVENUE CITGO
|Limited Food Service
|501 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214
|79
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|QUALITY INN
|Limited Food Service
|5021 ACADEMY LANE BESSEMER AL 35022
|95
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|M & N FOOD MART
|Limited Food Service
|4109 GARY AVENUE FAIRFIELD AL 35064
|91
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|COUNTRY INN & SUITES (BREAKFAST ROOM)
|Food Service Establishment
|4985 ACADEMY COURT BESSEMER AL 35022
|83
|1/25/2017
|Yes
|HOOVER HIGH GYM CONCESSION
|Ballpark Concession Stands
|1000 BUCCANEER DRIVE HOOVER AL 35244
|91
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|SANPEGGIOS PIZZA
|Food Service Establishment
|STE 115 3435 SOUTH SHADES CREST DRIVE HOOVER AL 35244
|97
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|NAJIS PITA GOURMET
|Food Service Establishment
|166 WEST VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|92
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|WENDYS
|Food Service Establishment
|800 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022
|94
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|DAIRY QUEEN
|Food Service Establishment
|5969 CHALKVILLE ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35235
|95
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|DAYS INN – BREAKFAST BAR
|Limited Food Service
|616 DECATUR HIGHWAY FULTONDALE AL 35068
|99
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|CENTRAL PARK CHEVRON
|Limited Food Service
|1381 BESSEMER ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35208
|90
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|CORNER HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASIUM STAND
|Ballpark Concession Stands
|4301 WARRIOR JASPER ROAD DORA AL 35062
|98
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|MAMAS COUNTRY COOKING
|Food Service Establishment
|25 WEST OXMOOR ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|93
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|LEEDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|1100 NORTHEAST ASHVILLE ROAD LEEDS AL 35094
|99
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|Hyatt Regency WYNFREY HOTEL: 1st Fl B. Kitchen
|Food Service Establishment
|1000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA HOOVER AL 35244
|88
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|DAVES PIZZA
|Food Service Establishment
|1819 SOUTH 29TH AVENUE HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|96
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|ERWIN INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|528 NORTHWEST 23RD STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35215
|100
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|FRONTERA GRILL
|Food Service Establishment
|5974 CHALKVILLE MOUNTAIN ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35235
|95
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|WALMART SUPERCENTER #1201- BAKERY
|Limited Food Service
|890 ODUM ROAD GARDENDALE AL 35071
|99
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|CORNER HIGH SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|4301 WARRIOR-JASPER ROAD DORA AL 35062
|98
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|JCCEO LEEDS HEAD START
|Day Care Center
|7335 SOUTHEAST RUTH AVENUE LEEDS AL 35094
|99
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|JOHN E. BRYAN ELEMENTARY
|Public School Lunchroom
|600 KIMBERLY CUT-OFF ROAD MORRIS AL 35116
|98
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|RED PEARL RESTAURANT
|Food Service Establishment
|243 WEST VALLEY AVENUE HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|94
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|LOGANS ROADHOUSE RESTAURANT
|Food Service Establishment
|5000 BOND BOULEVARD BESSEMER AL 35022
|90
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|RANCH HOUSE & MAKARIOUS KABOB & GRILL LLC
|Food Service Establishment
|2931 COLUMBIANA ROAD VESTAVIA AL 35216
|94
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|Carrie A Tuggle K-5
|Public School Lunchroom
|412 NORTH 12TH COURT BIRMINGHAM AL 35204
|97
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|BESSEMER CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|100 HIGH SCHOOL ROAD BESSEMER AL 35022
|97
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|TARRANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|1269 PORTLAND STREET TARRANT AL 35217
|98
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|SUPER ORIENTAL SEAFOOD/MEAT MARKET
|Retail Food Store
|243 WEST VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|93
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|BAGLEY JR. HIGH
|Public School Lunchroom
|8581 TATE MILL ROAD DORA AL 35062
|97
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|URBAN COOKHOUSE
|Food Service Establishment
|2846 SOUTH 18TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|92
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|Hyatt Regency- WYNFREY HOTEL: SHULAS KITCHEN
|Food Service Establishment
|1000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA HOOVER AL 35244
|85
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|HAMPTON INN The Pantry
|Limited Food Service
|310 REX LAKE ROAD LEEDS AL 35094
|97
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|FOREST HILLS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|7000 GRASSELLI ROAD FAIRFIELD AL 35064
|99
|1/24/2017
|Yes
|NELSON BROS. CAFE
|Food Service Establishment
|312 NORTH 17TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|99
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|SNEAKY PETES
|Food Service Establishment
|STE C 1550 MONTGOMERY HIGHWAY HOOVER AL 35216
|97
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|REVELATOR COFFEE – MOUNTAIN BROOK
|Food Service Establishment
|291 RELE STREET MOUNTAIN BROOK AL 35203
|96
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
|Food Service Establishment
|1031 MONTGOMERY HWY. STE. 111 VESTAVIA AL 35216
|99
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|WENDYS #2516
|Food Service Establishment
|3211 EDWARDS LAKE PARKWAY TRUSSVILLE AL 35235
|96
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|CHICK-FIL-A
|Food Service Establishment
|385 FIELDSTOWN ROAD GARDENDALE AL 35071
|93
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|WINN-DIXIE #595 BAKERY
|Limited Food Service
|2910 MORGAN ROAD BESSEMER AL 35022
|98
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|CORRYS
|Food Service Establishment
|1800 SOUTHWEST 24TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35211
|93
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|CORNERSTONE SCHOOL OF ALABAMA
|Private School Lunchroom
|139 54TH STREET NORTH BIRMINGHAM AL 35212
|100
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|SUBWAY #17582
|Food Service Establishment
|2213 BESSEMER ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35208
|99
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY (Jeff Co)
|Public School Lunchroom
|1219 SCHOOL ROAD BESSEMER AL 35022
|100
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|PIZZA HUT #1050
|Food Service Establishment
|437 GREENSPRINGS Hwy. Ste. 121 BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|96
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|RAMSAY HIGH SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|1800 SOUTH 13TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35205
|92
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|Counseling Center East
|Public School Lunchroom
|50 LONG STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35217
|97
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|BLUFF PARK ELEMENTARY
|Public School Lunchroom
|569 PARK AVENUE HOOVER AL 35226
|100
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|MCWANE SCIENCE CENTER
|Food Service Establishment
|200 NORTH 19TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|91
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|TWISTED ROOT
|Food Service Establishment
|2501 ROCKY RIDGE ROAD VESTAVIA AL 35243
|94
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY (Bess)
|Public School Lunchroom
|5012 ROSELYN DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022
|100
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|OLIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|6871 SOUTH 6TH COURT BIRMINGHAM AL 35212
|96
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|MARTHA GASKINS MIDDLE SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|200 DALTON ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35215
|96
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|TARRANT SENIOR CENTER
|Elderly Feeding Site
|1232 FAYE DRIVE TARRANT AL 35217
|91
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|ARBYS #6882
|Food Service Establishment
|159 STATE FARM PARKWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|95
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|OLEXAS CAFE, CAKES & CATERING
|Food Service Establishment
|2838 CULVER ROAD MOUNTAIN BROOK AL 35223
|75
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|PURPLE ONION
|Food Service Establishment
|479 GREENSPRINGS HIGHWAY HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|93
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|RUBY TUESDAY #2615
|Food Service Establishment
|STE 252 2000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA HOOVER AL 35244
|91
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|PITT STOP LLC
|Limited Food Service
|2016 21ST STREET, ENSLEY ALLEY BIRMINGHAM AL 35218
|88
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|MINOR COMMUNITY SCHOOL (K-5)
|Public School Lunchroom
|3006 CORA AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35224
|100
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|SUBWAY
|Food Service Establishment
|3382 MORGAN DRIVE VESTAVIA AL 35216
|100
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|DEER VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|4990 DEER VALLEY PARKWAY HOOVER AL 35226
|99
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|WYLAM K-8 SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|701 ERIE STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35224
|98
|1/23/2017
|Yes
|JAZ & JENN (FUEL CITY)
|Limited Food Service
|701 DECATUR HIGHWAY GARDENDALE AL 35071
|94
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|THE WESTIN – BIRMINGHAM LOBBY BAR
|Bars and Lounges
|2101 NORTH RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|100
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|SAVE-A-LOT MEAT MARKET
|Retail Food Store
|1127 HUFFMAN ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35215
|97
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|SAMMYS GO GO
|Bars and Lounges
|342 VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|93
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|The PITA STOP EXPRESS
|Food Service Establishment
|3908 CROSSHAVEN DRIVE VESTAVIA AL 35243
|98
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|VESTAVIA UNITED METH. DAYCARE
|Day Care Center
|2061 KENTUCKY AVENUE VESTAVIA AL 35216
|97
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|GEO WASHINGTON CARVER H SCH
|Public School Lunchroom
|3700 NORTH 24TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35207
|93
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|MAGNOLIA CAFE
|Food Service Establishment
|STE E 4704 CAHABA RIVER ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35243
|98
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|GOLDEN WOK
|Food Service Establishment
|1421 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214
|81
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|STARZ KARAOKE LOUNGE
|Food Service Establishment
|710 VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|90
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS
|Food Service Establishment
|5029 PINNACLE SQUARE BIRMINGHAM AL 35235
|98
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|CLASSIC FOOD & VENDING
|Food Service Establishment
|4600 EAST LAKE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35217
|98
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|ST ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL
|Private School Lunchroom
|751-A ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022
|100
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|John Herbert PHILLIPS ACADEMY
|Public School Lunchroom
|2316 NORTH 7TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203
|93
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|GRAYSVILLE SENIOR CENTER
|Elderly Feeding Site
|171 2ND ST. SW GRAYSVILLE AL 35073
|100
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|SUN VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|1010 NORTHWEST 18TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35215
|99
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|VESTAVIA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|2235 LIMEROCK ROAD VESTAVIA AL 35216
|100
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|JCCEO HEADSTART KINGSTON
|Day Care Center
|801 NORTH 46TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35212
|99
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|HAMPTON INN BHMTV
|Limited Food Service
|1940 EDWARDS LAKE ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35235
|99
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|CLASSIC CAFE
|Food Service Establishment
|4600 EAST LAKE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35217
|88
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|ACTON ROAD DAYLIGHT DONUTS
|Limited Food Service
|2409 ACTON ROAD SUITE 101 VESTAVIA AL 35243
|99
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|BROOKVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|4275 BROOKVILLE SCHOOL ROAD GRAYSVILLE AL 35073
|93
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES
|Limited Food Service
|811 OLD GRANTS MILL ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35210
|93
|1/20/2017
|Yes
|JET PEP/D27 ENERGY
|Limited Food Service
|1164 ARKADELPHIA ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35204
|93
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|WINGS PLUS V
|Food Service Establishment
|755 SHADES MOUNTAIN PLAZA HOOVER AL 35226
|90
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|CIRCLE K #2723834
|Limited Food Service
|603 BESSEMER ROAD MIDFIELD AL 35228
|96
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|UPSIDE DOWN PLAZA LOUNGE
|Bars and Lounges
|2012 MAGNOLIA AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35205
|97
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|EL TACO LOCO
|Food Service Establishment
|702 VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
|90
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|SUBWAY
|Food Service Establishment
|1628 CRESTWOOD BOULEVARD IRONDALE AL 35210
|91
|1/19/2017
|No
|Subway #3814 @ CIRCLE K #2723814
|Food Service Establishment
|2803 PINSON VALLEY PARKWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35217
|96
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|JASMINES CAFE
|Food Service Establishment
|134 AVENUE U BIRMINGHAM AL 35214
|86
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|TACO TECH
|Food Service Establishment
|2409 ACTON STE. 127 ROAD VESTAVIA AL 35242
|99
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|BROOKWOOD SHELL
|Limited Food Service
|505 BROOKWOOD BOULEVARD HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|97
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|GREEN VALLEY ELEMENTARY
|Public School Lunchroom
|3200 OLD COLUMBIANA ROAD HOOVER AL 35226
|100
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|GRANTSWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL (Elementary)
|Public School Lunchroom
|5110 GRANTSWOOD ROAD IRONDALE AL 35210
|97
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|CHALKVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|940 CHALKVILLE SCHOOL ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35215
|98
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|WENONAH HIGH SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|2800 SOUTHWEST WILSON AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35221
|89
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|VESTAVIA HILLS ELEMENTARY – CENTRAL
|Public School Lunchroom
|1289 MONTGOMERY HIGHWAY VESTAVIA AL 35216
|100
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|SHADES MTN INDEPENDENT CHURCH
|Private School Lunchroom
|2281 OLD TYLER ROAD HOOVER AL 35226
|94
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|CORNER SCHOOL K-8
|Public School Lunchroom
|10005 CORNER SCHOOL ROAD WARRIOR AL 35180
|98
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|JEFFERSON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
|Private School Lunchroom
|1500 HERITAGE PLACE DRIVE IRONDALE AL 35210
|87
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|OUR LADY OF FATIMA
|Private School Lunchroom
|630 SOUTH 1ST STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35205
|99
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|PUBLIX #1545 – GROCERY
|Limited Retail Food Store
|3040 HEALTHY WAY VESTAVIA AL 35243
|96
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|RUTLEDGE Middle SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|1221 8TH STREET MIDFIELD AL 35228
|100
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|LOUIS PIZITZ MIDDLE SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|2020 PIZITZ DRIVE VESTAVIA AL 35216
|99
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|SOUTH HAMPTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
|Public School Lunchroom
|565 SHERIDAN ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214
|91
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|JCCEO HEADSTART – CENTERPOINT
|Day Care Center
|2209 CENTERPOINT ROAD CENTER POINT AL 35215
|97
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|IRONDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOL (3-5)
|Public School Lunchroom
|225 SOUTH 16TH STREET IRONDALE AL 35210
|97
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|WASABI JUANS
|Food Service Establishment
|STE B 4120 SOUTH 3RD AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35222
|96
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|OLIVE GARDEN RESTAURANT #1050
|Food Service Establishment
|3450 GALLERIA CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244
|91
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|China Wok
|Food Service Establishment
|730 BROOKWOOD VILLAGE HOMEWOOD AL 35209
|93
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|BE-KARE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CTR
|Day Care Center
|2561 ACTON ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35243
|100
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|ROCKY RIDGE ELEMENTARY
|Public School Lunchroom
|2876 OLD ROCKY RIDGE ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35243
|99
|1/19/2017
|Yes
|ZAXBYS
|Food Service Establishment
|5881 TRUSSVILLE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35235
|76
|1/13/2017
|Yes
|WENDYS #2516
|Food Service Establishment
|3211 EDWARDS LAKE PARKWAY TRUSSVILLE AL 35235
|96
|1/23/2017
