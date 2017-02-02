Trussville fast food restaurant scores 76 on health rating with several major violations

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: February 02, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Health Department released its list of health scores this week, and a local fast food establishment scored a 76 for several violations.

According to the reports, the staff at Zaxby’s at Trussville Crossings was handling lettuce for salads with contaminated gloves, the staff then put on gloves after dropping on the floor. There was a large amount of extremely discolored amber pans and a metal pitted cracked container stored ready for use, as well as grease on ground around grease receptacle area. Additionally, several sanitize buckets were stored on a shelf next to bread and another sanitize bucket was stored on top of cooler next to grill and open bag of bread. There were several other minor violations, including a large build up of grease around the fryers and “extremely dirty” ventilation hoods.

Another popular local eatery, Parish Oyster House, scored a 90 on their health rating due to having raw chicken, shrimp, fish and crawfish stored at high temperatures. Other violations included an open space to the cooler, an open dumpster lid, dirty rack where canned goods are stored and standing water on the floor under the dish machine at the bar area, under 3 compartment sink downstairs and mildew stains on ceiling above prep table downstairs.

A high end restaurant in Hoover was hit especially hard. Shula’s Steakhouse, housed in the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel, scored an 85 on their latest health rating.

According to the health department, Drain flies or fruit flies were present throughout kitchen, and a live baby roach was present near drawer cooler. Additionally, Baked potatoes, lobster bisque, and caramelized apples were not date marked. These foods were voluntarily discarded. There were also cooked pasta noodles in a drawer cooler that have been kept for more than seven days. These foods were voluntarily discarded as well.

Smoke Free Name Type Address Score Date
Yes PLATINUM OF BIRMINGHAM BAR Bars and Lounges 821 NORTH 2ND AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 98 1/31/2017
Yes PLATINUM (SMALL INSIDE BAR) Bars and Lounges 821 NORTH 2ND AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 94 1/31/2017
Yes PARAMOUNT BAR & RESTAURANT Food Service Establishment 200 NORTH 20TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 97 1/31/2017
Yes ALABAMA THEATRE BANQUET ROOM Food Service Establishment 1817 NORTH 3RD AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 99 1/31/2017
No AMERICAN LEGION POST #400 Bars and Lounges 1525 9TH STREET LEEDS AL 35094 93 1/31/2017
Yes MILES COLLEGE STUDENT CENTER & DINING HALL Food Service Establishment 5500 MYRON MASSEY BOULEVARD FAIRFIELD AL 35064 96 1/31/2017
Yes ZAXBYS Food Service Establishment 804 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022 93 1/31/2017
Yes PIE FIVE Food Service Establishment 4741 CHASE CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244 92 1/31/2017
Yes ALABAMA THEATRE CONCESSIONS Limited Food Service 1817 NORTH 3RD AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 92 1/31/2017
Yes THE OFFICE Bars and Lounges 8040 PARKWAY DRIVE LEEDS AL 35094 91 1/31/2017
Yes HUDSON K-8 SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 3300 F L SHUTTLESWORTH DRIVE BIRMINGHAM AL 35207 97 1/31/2017
Yes BOUTWELL MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM Limited Food Service 1930 NORTH 8TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 100 1/31/2017
Yes WEST END ACADEMY (Pre-K-5) Public School Lunchroom 1840 SOUTHWEST PEARSON AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35211 97 1/31/2017
Yes INGLENOOK K-8 SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 4120 INGLENOOK STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35217 98 1/31/2017
Yes JETS PIZZA Limited Food Service 4730 CHASE CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244 88 1/31/2017
Yes APCO ARAMARK CHICK-FIL-A Food Service Establishment 600 NORTH 18TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 100 1/31/2017
Yes J.R. I CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER Day Care Center 2400 NORTH 7TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 99 1/31/2017
Yes OUR FUTURE CHILDCARE CTR INC/OUR FUTURE MINISTRIES Day Care Center STE D 1698 SOUTHWEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35211 100 1/31/2017
Yes RILEY UNITED COMMUNITY CENTER Food Service Establishment 3617 SOUTHWEST HICKORY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35221 98 1/31/2017
Yes WILKERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 116 WEST ELEVENTH COURT BIRMINGHAM AL 35204 97 1/31/2017
Yes CAPTAIN DS #3736 Food Service Establishment 1725 FINLEY BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35204 93 1/31/2017
Yes TARRANT INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 1425 EAST LAKE BOULEVARD TARRANT AL 35217 100 1/31/2017
Yes Regions Dining Room Food Service Establishment 1900 5TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 99 1/31/2017
Yes COCINA SUPERIOR Food Service Establishment 587 BROOKWOOD VILLAGE HOMEWOOD AL 35209 83 1/31/2017
Yes ZS TAKEOUT Food Service Establishment 104 NORTH 17TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 93 1/30/2017
Yes SHRIMP BASKET Food Service Establishment 801 GREENSPRINGS HIGHWAY HOMEWOOD AL 35209 95 1/30/2017
Yes WELLINGTONS BISTRO Food Service Establishment 1500 NORTH 2ND AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 95 1/30/2017
Yes LOS RANCHEROS MEXICAN GRILL Food Service Establishment 1420 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214 97 1/30/2017
Yes OXMOOR K-8 SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 3600 SYDNEY DRIVE BIRMINGHAM AL 35211 97 1/30/2017
Yes HAAGEN-DAZS Limited Food Service STE 210 2000-A RIVERCHASE GALLERIA HOOVER AL 35244 85 1/30/2017
Yes BESSEMER CIVIC CENTER CONC Food Service Establishment 1130 SOUTHWEST 9TH AVENUE BESSEMER AL 35022 99 1/30/2017
Yes NORTH JEFFERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 8350 WARRIOR KIMBERLY ROAD KIMBERLY AL 35091 99 1/30/2017
Yes JONES VALLEY K-8 SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 2000 SOUTHWEST 31ST STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35211 91 1/30/2017
Yes NIKIS SEAFOOD RESTAURANT Food Service Establishment 1101 NORTH 2ND AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 95 1/30/2017
Yes JIM N NICKS Food Service Establishment 1660 GADSDEN HIGHWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35235 91 1/30/2017
Yes FLINT HILL CHILD CARE AND LEARNING CENTER INC Day Care Center 560 FLINT HILL ROAD BESSEMER AL 35022 95 1/30/2017
Yes STARBUCKS COFFEE COMPANY Limited Food Service 2010 BROOKWOOD MEDICAL CENTER DRIVE HOMEWOOD AL 35209 98 1/30/2017
No SAYRE BAR & GRILL Food Service Establishment 4657 BRENTS CUTOFF RD DORA AL 35062 87 1/30/2017
Yes MORTIMER JORDAN HIGH SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 1920 BLUE DEVIL DRIVE KIMBERLY AL 35091 99 1/30/2017
Yes MOTION INDUSTRIES Limited Food Service 1605 ALTON ROAD IRONDALE AL 35210 99 1/30/2017
Yes HEMPHILL SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 714 SOUTHWEST 12TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35211 97 1/30/2017
Yes MINIT MAN #108 Limited Food Service 4797 EAST HIGHWAY 78 IRONDALE AL 35210 96 1/30/2017
Yes JIMMY JOHNS GOURMET SANDWICHES Limited Food Service 4730 CHACE CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244 96 1/30/2017
Yes FORESTDALE ICE HOUSE Limited Food Service 1217 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD FORESTDALE AL 35214 98 1/30/2017
Yes BROOKWOOD MED CTR: MAIN CAFE Hospital Kitchen 2010 MEDICAL CENTER DRIVE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 89 1/30/2017
Yes HAMPTON INN & SUITES Limited Food Service 3930 GRANTS MILL ROAD IRONDALE AL 35210 88 1/30/2017
Yes REVELATOR COFFEE Food Service Establishment STE 101 1826 NORTH 3RD AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 95 1/27/2017
Yes COSTCO WHOLESALE DELI Food Service Establishment 3650 GALLERIA CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244 99 1/27/2017
Yes WINGS R KING Food Service Establishment 3833 EAST LAKE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35217 94 1/27/2017
Yes DAIRY QUEEN Food Service Establishment 384 PALISADES BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 98 1/27/2017
Yes COSTCO WHOLESALE MEAT MARKET Retail Food Store 3650 GALLERIA CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244 96 1/27/2017
Yes RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. MIDDLE SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 2101 SOUTHWEST JEFFERSON AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35211 94 1/27/2017
Yes MIDFIELD ADULT SERVICES Elderly Feeding Site 589 BESSEMER SUPER HIGHWAY MIDFIELD AL 35228 100 1/27/2017
Yes PIZZA HUT #1090 Food Service Establishment 1315 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214 92 1/27/2017
Yes TARGET SUPER BAKERY & DELI # 1773 Food Service Establishment 1654 GADSDEN HIGHWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35235 98 1/27/2017
Yes NORTH HILL NURSING & REHAB LLC-SERVING KITCHEN Nursing Home Kitchen 200 NORTH PINE HILL ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35217 99 1/27/2017
Yes BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDEN Food Service Establishment 2612 LANE PARK ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35223 97 1/27/2017
Yes NORTH HILL NURSING & REHAB LLC MAIN KITCHEN Nursing Home Kitchen 200 PINE HILL ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35217 97 1/27/2017
Yes AIRFARE INC. Food Service Establishment 2612 LANE PARK ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35223 95 1/27/2017
Yes AMBROSIA 317/GABRIELLAS Food Service Establishment 317 NORTH 17TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 100 1/27/2017
Yes CHEVRON BANKHEAD FOOD MART/DELI Food Service Establishment 490 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214 91 1/27/2017
Yes GARDENS CAFE Food Service Establishment 2612 LANE PARK ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35223 95 1/27/2017
Yes COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT – HOMEWOOD Food Service Establishment 500 SHADES CREEK PARKWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 91 1/27/2017
Yes HAMPTON INN Limited Food Service 2731 SOUTH HIGHWAY 280 BIRMINGHAM AL 35223 97 1/27/2017
Yes LEVAIN GRILL & BAR Bars and Lounges 2236 MAGNOLIA DRIVE BIRMINGHAM AL 35205 95 1/26/2017
Yes THE DIAMOND CLUB Bars and Lounges 4520 BESSEMER SUPER HIGHWAY BRIGHTON AL 35020 100 1/26/2017
Yes EL SOL CANTINA & TAQUERIA Food Service Establishment 328 VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 91 1/26/2017
Yes SUMMIT CLUB (HARBERT PLAZA) Food Service Establishment STE 3100 1901 NORTH 6TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 98 1/26/2017
Yes TARRANT REC. CNTR. CONCESSION Ballpark Concession Stands 1232 FAYE DRIVE TARRANT AL 35217 98 1/26/2017
Yes WALMART #764 DELI Food Service Establishment 750 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022 95 1/26/2017
Yes MOOYAHS Food Service Establishment 3439 COLONNADE PARKWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35243 100 1/26/2017
Yes SKKY DANCE CLUB Bars and Lounges 1928 SOUTH 11TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35205 97 1/26/2017
Yes WALMART #764 BAKERY Limited Food Service 750 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022 95 1/26/2017
Yes DEERMANS BBQ Food Service Establishment 2444 PALOMINO LANE BIRMINGHAM AL 35214 87 1/26/2017
Yes JACKSONS BAR & BISTRO Food Service Establishment STE 175 1831 SOUTH 28TH AVENUE HOMEWOOD AL 35209 93 1/26/2017
Yes PROMISES KOSHER CAFE – Jewish Community Center Food Service Establishment 3960 MONTCLAIR ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35213 87 1/26/2017
No SUBWAY #37572 Food Service Establishment 750 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35020 87 1/26/2017
Yes WARRIOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 300 MONTGOMERY STREET WARRIOR AL 35180 100 1/26/2017
Yes WESTERN SUPER MARKET PRODUCE Retail Food Store 2230 HIGHLAND AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35205 96 1/26/2017
Yes FOOD DEPOT PRODUCE Retail Food Store 945 MAIN STREET GARDENDALE AL 35071 92 1/26/2017
Yes 269 EXPRESS FOOD MART Limited Retail Food Store 3205 BIRMINGPORT ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35224 98 1/26/2017
Yes HUTCHINS PRE SCHOOL Day Care Center 1912 AVENUE G, SUITE C BIRMINGHAM AL 35218 98 1/26/2017
Yes CAJUN STEAMER – TRUSSVILLE Food Service Establishment 5071 PINNACLE SQUARE BIRMINGHAM AL 35235 96 1/26/2017
Yes VILLA ITALIAN KITCHEN Food Service Establishment 2000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA STE G HOOVER AL 35244 95 1/26/2017
Yes AFC SUSHI @ PUBLIX #1206 Food Service Establishment 655 FIELDSTOWN ROAD GARDENDALE AL 35071 92 1/26/2017
Yes MT. PILGRIM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Private School Lunchroom 6746 GRASSELLI ROAD FAIRFIELD AL 35064 100 1/26/2017
Yes HOMEWOOD GOURMET Food Service Establishment STE 113 1919 SOUTH 28TH AVENUE HOMEWOOD AL 35209 96 1/26/2017
Yes RIME HOTEL / MAGNOLIA GRILLE Food Service Establishment 5320 BEACON DRIVE IRONDALE AL 35210 94 1/26/2017
Yes HOT & HOT FISH CLUB Food Service Establishment 2180 SOUTH 11TH COURT BIRMINGHAM AL 35205 99 1/25/2017
Yes TAVERN ON 1ST Food Service Establishment 2320 NORTH 1ST AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 100 1/25/2017
Yes WINN-DIXIE #435 BAKERY Limited Food Service 4476 MONTEVALLO ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35210 99 1/25/2017
Yes THE CLUB – BAR Bars and Lounges 1 ROBERT S. SMITH DRIVE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 96 1/25/2017
Yes PANERA BREAD #804 Food Service Establishment STE 111 161 MAIN STREET HOOVER AL 35244 91 1/25/2017
Yes The PARISH SEAFOOD & OYSTER HOUSE Food Service Establishment 1911 GADSDEN HIGHWAY TRUSSVILLE AL 35235 90 1/25/2017
Yes WINN-DIXIE #435 DELI Food Service Establishment 4476 MONTEVALLO ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35210 93 1/25/2017
Yes KRYSTAL BIR #9 Food Service Establishment 1119 MAIN STREET GARDENDALE AL 35071 93 1/25/2017
Yes JUDYS CHILD CARE/LEARNING CTR Day Care Center 504 BROAD STREET FULTONDALE AL 35068 99 1/25/2017
Yes BURGER KING Food Service Establishment 1484 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD FORESTDALE AL 35214 99 1/25/2017
Yes DOMINOS PIZZA Food Service Establishment STE 114 5031 FORD PARKWAY BESSEMER AL 35022 96 1/25/2017
Yes RED HILLS BREWING COMPANY BAR Bars and Lounges 2823 Central AVENUE HOMEWOOD AL 35209 98 1/25/2017
Yes FOURTH & NORTH Food Service Establishment 2201 NORTH 4TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 92 1/25/2017
Yes KPS FOOD MART Limited Food Service 2735 BESSEMER ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35208 97 1/25/2017
Yes SONIC DRIVE IN Food Service Establishment 732 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022 99 1/25/2017
No EL VECINO Food Service Establishment 1492 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214 90 1/25/2017
Yes MORETTIS LOUNGE @ SHERATON BHAM Bars and Lounges 2101 NORTH RICHARD ARRINGTON JR BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 98 1/25/2017
Yes SNEAKY PETES Food Service Establishment 1905 PARK PLACE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 95 1/25/2017
Yes PANERA BREAD Food Service Establishment 521 FIELDSTOWN ROAD GARDENDALE AL 35071 90 1/25/2017
Yes ALAMO BAR & GRILL Food Service Establishment 5415 BEACON STE. 143 DRIVE IRONDALE AL 35210 98 1/25/2017
Yes CIRCLE K #2723835 Limited Food Service 2195 HIGHWAY 150 HOOVER AL 35244 96 1/25/2017
Yes FIG TREE CAFE Food Service Establishment 3160 CAHABA HEIGHTS ROAD VESTAVIA AL 35243 98 1/25/2017
Yes FULTONDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 950 CENTRAL AVENUE FULTONDALE AL 35068 99 1/25/2017
Yes 1ST BAPTIST CHURCH IRONDALE Day Care Center 6001 OLD LEEDS ROAD IRONDALE AL 35210 99 1/25/2017
Yes BISTRO TWO EIGHTEEN Food Service Establishment 218 NORTH 20TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 100 1/25/2017
Yes LA TAZZA (Sheraton Civic Center) Food Service Establishment 2101 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 97 1/25/2017
Yes BURGER KING #9834 Food Service Establishment 740 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022 98 1/25/2017
Yes BIRMINGHAM COMMUNITY BASED FACILITY Jails & Prisons Lunchrooms 1216 NORTH 25TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35234 98 1/25/2017
Yes CHERRY AVENUE CITGO Limited Food Service 501 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214 79 1/25/2017
Yes QUALITY INN Limited Food Service 5021 ACADEMY LANE BESSEMER AL 35022 95 1/25/2017
Yes M & N FOOD MART Limited Food Service 4109 GARY AVENUE FAIRFIELD AL 35064 91 1/25/2017
Yes COUNTRY INN & SUITES (BREAKFAST ROOM) Food Service Establishment 4985 ACADEMY COURT BESSEMER AL 35022 83 1/25/2017
Yes HOOVER HIGH GYM CONCESSION Ballpark Concession Stands 1000 BUCCANEER DRIVE HOOVER AL 35244 91 1/24/2017
Yes SANPEGGIOS PIZZA Food Service Establishment STE 115 3435 SOUTH SHADES CREST DRIVE HOOVER AL 35244 97 1/24/2017
Yes NAJIS PITA GOURMET Food Service Establishment 166 WEST VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 92 1/24/2017
Yes WENDYS Food Service Establishment 800 ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022 94 1/24/2017
Yes DAIRY QUEEN Food Service Establishment 5969 CHALKVILLE ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35235 95 1/24/2017
Yes DAYS INN – BREAKFAST BAR Limited Food Service 616 DECATUR HIGHWAY FULTONDALE AL 35068 99 1/24/2017
Yes CENTRAL PARK CHEVRON Limited Food Service 1381 BESSEMER ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35208 90 1/24/2017
Yes CORNER HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASIUM STAND Ballpark Concession Stands 4301 WARRIOR JASPER ROAD DORA AL 35062 98 1/24/2017
Yes MAMAS COUNTRY COOKING Food Service Establishment 25 WEST OXMOOR ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 93 1/24/2017
Yes LEEDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 1100 NORTHEAST ASHVILLE ROAD LEEDS AL 35094 99 1/24/2017
Yes Hyatt Regency WYNFREY HOTEL: 1st Fl B. Kitchen Food Service Establishment 1000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA HOOVER AL 35244 88 1/24/2017
Yes DAVES PIZZA Food Service Establishment 1819 SOUTH 29TH AVENUE HOMEWOOD AL 35209 96 1/24/2017
Yes ERWIN INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 528 NORTHWEST 23RD STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35215 100 1/24/2017
Yes FRONTERA GRILL Food Service Establishment 5974 CHALKVILLE MOUNTAIN ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35235 95 1/24/2017
Yes WALMART SUPERCENTER #1201- BAKERY Limited Food Service 890 ODUM ROAD GARDENDALE AL 35071 99 1/24/2017
Yes CORNER HIGH SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 4301 WARRIOR-JASPER ROAD DORA AL 35062 98 1/24/2017
Yes JCCEO LEEDS HEAD START Day Care Center 7335 SOUTHEAST RUTH AVENUE LEEDS AL 35094 99 1/24/2017
Yes JOHN E. BRYAN ELEMENTARY Public School Lunchroom 600 KIMBERLY CUT-OFF ROAD MORRIS AL 35116 98 1/24/2017
Yes RED PEARL RESTAURANT Food Service Establishment 243 WEST VALLEY AVENUE HOMEWOOD AL 35209 94 1/24/2017
Yes LOGANS ROADHOUSE RESTAURANT Food Service Establishment 5000 BOND BOULEVARD BESSEMER AL 35022 90 1/24/2017
Yes RANCH HOUSE & MAKARIOUS KABOB & GRILL LLC Food Service Establishment 2931 COLUMBIANA ROAD VESTAVIA AL 35216 94 1/24/2017
Yes Carrie A Tuggle K-5 Public School Lunchroom 412 NORTH 12TH COURT BIRMINGHAM AL 35204 97 1/24/2017
Yes BESSEMER CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 100 HIGH SCHOOL ROAD BESSEMER AL 35022 97 1/24/2017
Yes TARRANT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 1269 PORTLAND STREET TARRANT AL 35217 98 1/24/2017
Yes SUPER ORIENTAL SEAFOOD/MEAT MARKET Retail Food Store 243 WEST VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 93 1/24/2017
Yes BAGLEY JR. HIGH Public School Lunchroom 8581 TATE MILL ROAD DORA AL 35062 97 1/24/2017
Yes URBAN COOKHOUSE Food Service Establishment 2846 SOUTH 18TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 92 1/24/2017
Yes Hyatt Regency- WYNFREY HOTEL: SHULAS KITCHEN Food Service Establishment 1000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA HOOVER AL 35244 85 1/24/2017
Yes HAMPTON INN The Pantry Limited Food Service 310 REX LAKE ROAD LEEDS AL 35094 97 1/24/2017
Yes FOREST HILLS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 7000 GRASSELLI ROAD FAIRFIELD AL 35064 99 1/24/2017
Yes NELSON BROS. CAFE Food Service Establishment 312 NORTH 17TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 99 1/23/2017
Yes SNEAKY PETES Food Service Establishment STE C 1550 MONTGOMERY HIGHWAY HOOVER AL 35216 97 1/23/2017
Yes REVELATOR COFFEE – MOUNTAIN BROOK Food Service Establishment 291 RELE STREET MOUNTAIN BROOK AL 35203 96 1/23/2017
Yes CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Food Service Establishment 1031 MONTGOMERY HWY. STE. 111 VESTAVIA AL 35216 99 1/23/2017
Yes WENDYS #2516 Food Service Establishment 3211 EDWARDS LAKE PARKWAY TRUSSVILLE AL 35235 96 1/23/2017
Yes CHICK-FIL-A Food Service Establishment 385 FIELDSTOWN ROAD GARDENDALE AL 35071 93 1/23/2017
Yes WINN-DIXIE #595 BAKERY Limited Food Service 2910 MORGAN ROAD BESSEMER AL 35022 98 1/23/2017
Yes CORRYS Food Service Establishment 1800 SOUTHWEST 24TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35211 93 1/23/2017
Yes CORNERSTONE SCHOOL OF ALABAMA Private School Lunchroom 139 54TH STREET NORTH BIRMINGHAM AL 35212 100 1/23/2017
Yes SUBWAY #17582 Food Service Establishment 2213 BESSEMER ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35208 99 1/23/2017
Yes GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY (Jeff Co) Public School Lunchroom 1219 SCHOOL ROAD BESSEMER AL 35022 100 1/23/2017
Yes PIZZA HUT #1050 Food Service Establishment 437 GREENSPRINGS Hwy. Ste. 121 BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 96 1/23/2017
Yes RAMSAY HIGH SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 1800 SOUTH 13TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35205 92 1/23/2017
Yes Counseling Center East Public School Lunchroom 50 LONG STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35217 97 1/23/2017
Yes BLUFF PARK ELEMENTARY Public School Lunchroom 569 PARK AVENUE HOOVER AL 35226 100 1/23/2017
Yes MCWANE SCIENCE CENTER Food Service Establishment 200 NORTH 19TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 91 1/23/2017
Yes TWISTED ROOT Food Service Establishment 2501 ROCKY RIDGE ROAD VESTAVIA AL 35243 94 1/23/2017
Yes GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY (Bess) Public School Lunchroom 5012 ROSELYN DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022 100 1/23/2017
Yes OLIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 6871 SOUTH 6TH COURT BIRMINGHAM AL 35212 96 1/23/2017
Yes MARTHA GASKINS MIDDLE SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 200 DALTON ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35215 96 1/23/2017
Yes TARRANT SENIOR CENTER Elderly Feeding Site 1232 FAYE DRIVE TARRANT AL 35217 91 1/23/2017
Yes ARBYS #6882 Food Service Establishment 159 STATE FARM PARKWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 95 1/23/2017
Yes OLEXAS CAFE, CAKES & CATERING Food Service Establishment 2838 CULVER ROAD MOUNTAIN BROOK AL 35223 75 1/23/2017
Yes PURPLE ONION Food Service Establishment 479 GREENSPRINGS HIGHWAY HOMEWOOD AL 35209 93 1/23/2017
Yes RUBY TUESDAY #2615 Food Service Establishment STE 252 2000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA HOOVER AL 35244 91 1/23/2017
Yes PITT STOP LLC Limited Food Service 2016 21ST STREET, ENSLEY ALLEY BIRMINGHAM AL 35218 88 1/23/2017
Yes MINOR COMMUNITY SCHOOL (K-5) Public School Lunchroom 3006 CORA AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35224 100 1/23/2017
Yes SUBWAY Food Service Establishment 3382 MORGAN DRIVE VESTAVIA AL 35216 100 1/23/2017
Yes DEER VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 4990 DEER VALLEY PARKWAY HOOVER AL 35226 99 1/23/2017
Yes WYLAM K-8 SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 701 ERIE STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35224 98 1/23/2017
Yes JAZ & JENN (FUEL CITY) Limited Food Service 701 DECATUR HIGHWAY GARDENDALE AL 35071 94 1/20/2017
Yes THE WESTIN – BIRMINGHAM LOBBY BAR Bars and Lounges 2101 NORTH RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 100 1/20/2017
Yes SAVE-A-LOT MEAT MARKET Retail Food Store 1127 HUFFMAN ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35215 97 1/20/2017
Yes SAMMYS GO GO Bars and Lounges 342 VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 93 1/20/2017
Yes The PITA STOP EXPRESS Food Service Establishment 3908 CROSSHAVEN DRIVE VESTAVIA AL 35243 98 1/20/2017
Yes VESTAVIA UNITED METH. DAYCARE Day Care Center 2061 KENTUCKY AVENUE VESTAVIA AL 35216 97 1/20/2017
Yes GEO WASHINGTON CARVER H SCH Public School Lunchroom 3700 NORTH 24TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35207 93 1/20/2017
Yes MAGNOLIA CAFE Food Service Establishment STE E 4704 CAHABA RIVER ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35243 98 1/20/2017
Yes GOLDEN WOK Food Service Establishment 1421 FORESTDALE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214 81 1/20/2017
Yes STARZ KARAOKE LOUNGE Food Service Establishment 710 VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 90 1/20/2017
Yes RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS Food Service Establishment 5029 PINNACLE SQUARE BIRMINGHAM AL 35235 98 1/20/2017
Yes CLASSIC FOOD & VENDING Food Service Establishment 4600 EAST LAKE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35217 98 1/20/2017
Yes ST ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL Private School Lunchroom 751-A ACADEMY DRIVE BESSEMER AL 35022 100 1/20/2017
Yes John Herbert PHILLIPS ACADEMY Public School Lunchroom 2316 NORTH 7TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35203 93 1/20/2017
Yes GRAYSVILLE SENIOR CENTER Elderly Feeding Site 171 2ND ST. SW GRAYSVILLE AL 35073 100 1/20/2017
Yes SUN VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 1010 NORTHWEST 18TH AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35215 99 1/20/2017
Yes VESTAVIA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 2235 LIMEROCK ROAD VESTAVIA AL 35216 100 1/20/2017
Yes JCCEO HEADSTART KINGSTON Day Care Center 801 NORTH 46TH STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35212 99 1/20/2017
Yes HAMPTON INN BHMTV Limited Food Service 1940 EDWARDS LAKE ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35235 99 1/20/2017
Yes CLASSIC CAFE Food Service Establishment 4600 EAST LAKE BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35217 88 1/20/2017
Yes ACTON ROAD DAYLIGHT DONUTS Limited Food Service 2409 ACTON ROAD SUITE 101 VESTAVIA AL 35243 99 1/20/2017
Yes BROOKVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 4275 BROOKVILLE SCHOOL ROAD GRAYSVILLE AL 35073 93 1/20/2017
Yes HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES Limited Food Service 811 OLD GRANTS MILL ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35210 93 1/20/2017
Yes JET PEP/D27 ENERGY Limited Food Service 1164 ARKADELPHIA ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35204 93 1/19/2017
Yes WINGS PLUS V Food Service Establishment 755 SHADES MOUNTAIN PLAZA HOOVER AL 35226 90 1/19/2017
Yes CIRCLE K #2723834 Limited Food Service 603 BESSEMER ROAD MIDFIELD AL 35228 96 1/19/2017
Yes UPSIDE DOWN PLAZA LOUNGE Bars and Lounges 2012 MAGNOLIA AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35205 97 1/19/2017
Yes EL TACO LOCO Food Service Establishment 702 VALLEY AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35209 90 1/19/2017
Yes SUBWAY Food Service Establishment 1628 CRESTWOOD BOULEVARD IRONDALE AL 35210 91 1/19/2017
No Subway #3814 @ CIRCLE K #2723814 Food Service Establishment 2803 PINSON VALLEY PARKWAY BIRMINGHAM AL 35217 96 1/19/2017
Yes JASMINES CAFE Food Service Establishment 134 AVENUE U BIRMINGHAM AL 35214 86 1/19/2017
Yes TACO TECH Food Service Establishment 2409 ACTON STE. 127 ROAD VESTAVIA AL 35242 99 1/19/2017
Yes BROOKWOOD SHELL Limited Food Service 505 BROOKWOOD BOULEVARD HOMEWOOD AL 35209 97 1/19/2017
Yes GREEN VALLEY ELEMENTARY Public School Lunchroom 3200 OLD COLUMBIANA ROAD HOOVER AL 35226 100 1/19/2017
Yes GRANTSWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL (Elementary) Public School Lunchroom 5110 GRANTSWOOD ROAD IRONDALE AL 35210 97 1/19/2017
Yes CHALKVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 940 CHALKVILLE SCHOOL ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35215 98 1/19/2017
Yes WENONAH HIGH SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 2800 SOUTHWEST WILSON AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35221 89 1/19/2017
Yes VESTAVIA HILLS ELEMENTARY – CENTRAL Public School Lunchroom 1289 MONTGOMERY HIGHWAY VESTAVIA AL 35216 100 1/19/2017
Yes SHADES MTN INDEPENDENT CHURCH Private School Lunchroom 2281 OLD TYLER ROAD HOOVER AL 35226 94 1/19/2017
Yes CORNER SCHOOL K-8 Public School Lunchroom 10005 CORNER SCHOOL ROAD WARRIOR AL 35180 98 1/19/2017
Yes JEFFERSON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Private School Lunchroom 1500 HERITAGE PLACE DRIVE IRONDALE AL 35210 87 1/19/2017
Yes OUR LADY OF FATIMA Private School Lunchroom 630 SOUTH 1ST STREET BIRMINGHAM AL 35205 99 1/19/2017
Yes PUBLIX #1545 – GROCERY Limited Retail Food Store 3040 HEALTHY WAY VESTAVIA AL 35243 96 1/19/2017
Yes RUTLEDGE Middle SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 1221 8TH STREET MIDFIELD AL 35228 100 1/19/2017
Yes LOUIS PIZITZ MIDDLE SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 2020 PIZITZ DRIVE VESTAVIA AL 35216 99 1/19/2017
Yes SOUTH HAMPTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Public School Lunchroom 565 SHERIDAN ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35214 91 1/19/2017
Yes JCCEO HEADSTART – CENTERPOINT Day Care Center 2209 CENTERPOINT ROAD CENTER POINT AL 35215 97 1/19/2017
Yes IRONDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOL (3-5) Public School Lunchroom 225 SOUTH 16TH STREET IRONDALE AL 35210 97 1/19/2017
Yes WASABI JUANS Food Service Establishment STE B 4120 SOUTH 3RD AVENUE BIRMINGHAM AL 35222 96 1/19/2017
Yes OLIVE GARDEN RESTAURANT #1050 Food Service Establishment 3450 GALLERIA CIRCLE HOOVER AL 35244 91 1/19/2017
Yes China Wok Food Service Establishment 730 BROOKWOOD VILLAGE HOMEWOOD AL 35209 93 1/19/2017
Yes BE-KARE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CTR Day Care Center 2561 ACTON ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35243 100 1/19/2017
Yes ROCKY RIDGE ELEMENTARY Public School Lunchroom 2876 OLD ROCKY RIDGE ROAD BIRMINGHAM AL 35243 99 1/19/2017
Yes ZAXBYS Food Service Establishment 5881 TRUSSVILLE CROSSINGS BOULEVARD BIRMINGHAM AL 35235 76 1/13/2017
