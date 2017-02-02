Trussville fast food restaurant scores 76 on health rating with several major violations

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Health Department released its list of health scores this week, and a local fast food establishment scored a 76 for several violations.

According to the reports, the staff at Zaxby’s at Trussville Crossings was handling lettuce for salads with contaminated gloves, the staff then put on gloves after dropping on the floor. There was a large amount of extremely discolored amber pans and a metal pitted cracked container stored ready for use, as well as grease on ground around grease receptacle area. Additionally, several sanitize buckets were stored on a shelf next to bread and another sanitize bucket was stored on top of cooler next to grill and open bag of bread. There were several other minor violations, including a large build up of grease around the fryers and “extremely dirty” ventilation hoods.

Another popular local eatery, Parish Oyster House, scored a 90 on their health rating due to having raw chicken, shrimp, fish and crawfish stored at high temperatures. Other violations included an open space to the cooler, an open dumpster lid, dirty rack where canned goods are stored and standing water on the floor under the dish machine at the bar area, under 3 compartment sink downstairs and mildew stains on ceiling above prep table downstairs.

A high end restaurant in Hoover was hit especially hard. Shula’s Steakhouse, housed in the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel, scored an 85 on their latest health rating.

According to the health department, Drain flies or fruit flies were present throughout kitchen, and a live baby roach was present near drawer cooler. Additionally, Baked potatoes, lobster bisque, and caramelized apples were not date marked. These foods were voluntarily discarded. There were also cooked pasta noodles in a drawer cooler that have been kept for more than seven days. These foods were voluntarily discarded as well.

