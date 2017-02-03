Man found shot dead in vehicle on I-59

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –Birmingham police are investigating after a man believed to be in his 20s was found shot dead in his SUV on Interstate 59 early Friday morning, according to ABC 33/40. The victim had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The headlights were still on and the window of the vehicle had been shot out, but there didn’t appear to be any other damage to the vehicle.

The vehicle was found on the 19th Street bridge at about 1:30 a.m. Evidence technicians were on the scene overnight, but all lanes are clear at this time.