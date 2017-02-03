St. Vincent’s East babies wear red calls for heart disease

Special to The Tribune

BIRMINGHAM – St. Vincent’s East babies will be wearing red caps on Friday, Feb. 3 for the American Heart Association’s 15thAnnual National Wear Red Day. The event is part of the “Go Red for Women” campaign to build awareness of heart disease, which is the number one killer of women.

St. Vincent’s Health System, which is a part of Ascension, has partnered with the American Heart Association on the “Go Red for Women” campaign to help educate women on the disease and its symptoms, which are often difficult to detect. Throughout the month of February, St. Vincent’s will be sharing heart healthy information with the community to encourage early detection of heart disease.

To learn more about St. Vincent’s Health System, visit www.stvhs.com. To learn more about the “Go Red for Women” campaign, visit www.goredforwomen.org.