Woman killed in wreck involving 15-year-old driver

Posted by: Posted date: February 03, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash at 12:16 a.m. early Friday morning, has claimed the life of a Horton woman.

Jessica Ann Harris, 26, was killed when the 2002 Chevrolet Blazer, in which she was a passenger, left the roadway on Cherokee Drive and struck a tree. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was 15 years-old and was transported to Huntsville Medical Center. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Comments

  1. Gwen Lackey says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Praying for the family

