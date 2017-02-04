Huskies boys finish second in state indoor meet

BIRMINGHAM — Led by Noah Igbinoghene’s wins in the triple jump and long jump, the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies claimed second place in the state in the AHSAA State Indoor Track Championships at CrossPlex.

Igbinoghene set a state record and the national mark in the triple jump Saturday morning. He jumped 50-03.00, breaking the triple jump state record of 48-01 he set at last year’s championships, the CrossPlex record of 49-03.75 he set last week, and breaking his own personal best of 49-7 he set at the New Balance Indoor last spring.

He also finished third in the 60 meter dash. John Ngaruiya finished second in the 1600 run.

Friday, Igbinoghene won the Class 7A long jump with a leap of 24-5, breaking his own state record and matching his U.S. No. 2 jump.

Coach Devin Hind’s Hoover Bucs accumulated 111 points en route to the Class 7A boys’ championship. Hewitt-Trussville, coached by David Dobbs, was second with 58 points.

Thirteen Huskies boys earned All-State honors.

The Hewitt girls finished 12th and three earned All-State honors.

While Igbinoghene’s championships were not unexpected, Clay-Chalkville picked up an individual championship that was.

Senior Adrienne Lewis, who set an indoor personal best of 36-6.25 at last weekend’s Last Chance Invitational to take fourth place in the triple jump, set a new personal record by jumping 37-08.50 on her final effort to win the girls 6A triple jump championship for the Lady Cougars.