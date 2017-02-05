On this day in Alabama history: Hammerin’ Hank Aaron born in Mobile

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: February 05, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

On February 5, 1934, Henry Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama. One of seven siblings, Hammerin’ Hank broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record. Aaron’s 755 record homers stood for 33 years.

Photo via the Alabama Archives.

He is currently a senior vice-president in the Atlanta Braves organization.

“My motto was always to keep swinging,” Aaron once said. “Whether I was in a slump or feeling badly or having trouble off the field, the only thing to do was keep swinging.”

Comments

  1. Nick Smith says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:38 am

    I never knew hank Aaron was born in Alabama. Cool

