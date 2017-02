Special to the Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) hosted a ribbon cutting for Reli Settlement Solutions on Friday, Feb. 3.

A real estate title and settlement services provider headquartered in Birmingham, Reli has 11 offices in Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

The company is located at 1976 Gadsden Highway, Suite 105, in Trussville. Please call (205) 262-2480 or visit www.reli.us for more information.