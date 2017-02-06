HTMS basketball, wrestling win Metro Championships

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Hewitt-Trussville Middle School 8th grade basketball team won the Metro Conference Championship last week. The team finished the season with a 23-2 record. Tyler Pickett was named MVP and Ben Bianchi and Michael Edwards were named to the all-tournament team.

Hewitt-Trussville Middle School wrestlers also had a fantastic week, finishing as Metro Champions as well.

1st Place – Seth Hall, Hudson Boren, and Caleb Hammond

2nd Place – Justice Finkley

3rd Place – Maddox Golden, Dalton Zimmerman, and Logan Reaves

4th Place – Lucas Reaves, Josh Wesson, and Miller Malone

5th Place – Robert Powell

6th Place – Brooks McRae and Andrew Shelton