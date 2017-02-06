 [fiatalert]
Lane closure planned on Chalkville Mtn. Rd. this week for utility work

Posted by: Posted date: February 06, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Weather permitting, Trussville Utilities is closing one lane of Chalkville Mountain Road north bound near the Bama Gas station in the 1100 block on Wednesday Feb. 8 from 8 p.m. until approximately 1 a.m. the next morning and Thursday Feb. 9 from 8 p.m. until approximately 2 a.m. the next morning.

There will be barricades and a Trussville Police Officer at this location.

According to Mike Strength of Trussville Gas and Water, the shut down will allow the utility company to relocate a gas valve from the middle of the street.

“We thought it better to shut down the street in a planned approach, rather than having to maintenance it in an emergency,” Strength said.

Trussville Gas and Water

  1. John Patterson says:
    February 6, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Makes note to stay away from there. Entering Chalkville road from Valley Road already requires the reflexes of a jet fighter pilot!

  2. Erin Mathews says:
    February 6, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Wouldn’t it be nice if they could just make an extra lane while they were at it?? That stretch of road gives me anxiety certain times of day.

  3. Dawn Gamble says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:27 am

    And nerves of steel….

