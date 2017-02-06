Lane closure planned on Chalkville Mtn. Rd. this week for utility work

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Weather permitting, Trussville Utilities is closing one lane of Chalkville Mountain Road north bound near the Bama Gas station in the 1100 block on Wednesday Feb. 8 from 8 p.m. until approximately 1 a.m. the next morning and Thursday Feb. 9 from 8 p.m. until approximately 2 a.m. the next morning.

There will be barricades and a Trussville Police Officer at this location.

According to Mike Strength of Trussville Gas and Water, the shut down will allow the utility company to relocate a gas valve from the middle of the street.

“We thought it better to shut down the street in a planned approach, rather than having to maintenance it in an emergency,” Strength said.