Lane closure planned on Chalkville Mtn. Rd. this week for utility work
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Weather permitting, Trussville Utilities is closing one lane of Chalkville Mountain Road north bound near the Bama Gas station in the 1100 block on Wednesday Feb. 8 from 8 p.m. until approximately 1 a.m. the next morning and Thursday Feb. 9 from 8 p.m. until approximately 2 a.m. the next morning.
There will be barricades and a Trussville Police Officer at this location.
According to Mike Strength of Trussville Gas and Water, the shut down will allow the utility company to relocate a gas valve from the middle of the street.
“We thought it better to shut down the street in a planned approach, rather than having to maintenance it in an emergency,” Strength said.
Comments
Makes note to stay away from there. Entering Chalkville road from Valley Road already requires the reflexes of a jet fighter pilot!
Wouldn’t it be nice if they could just make an extra lane while they were at it?? That stretch of road gives me anxiety certain times of day.
And nerves of steel….