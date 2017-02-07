Jefferson County man shot after allegedly hitting man in the head with a wrench

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Just after 5:00 pm this afternoon deputies were called to a residence in the 4900 block of Kings Lane near Adger to investigate a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Information at the scene is that the man became involved in a verbal altercation with another adult male. He struck that man in the head with a wrench. The man then shot him in the leg before going inside the home. Deputies found him suffering from an injury to his head.

The second man was taken to a separate hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.