Alabama PSC President Twinkle Cavanaugh to speak at chamber luncheon
Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh will be the featured speaker at the February 16 luncheon of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce.
First elected to the position of Associate Commissioner in 2010, Cavanaugh defeated the last statewide-elected Democrat in 2012 to earn the seat she currently occupies as President of the Commission. Prior to her service on the PSC, Cavanaugh served in the Governor’s cabinet and was the first female elected to chair the Alabama Republican Party.
The luncheon will take place at the Trussville Civic Center and will begin with networking at 11:30 a.m.Lunch will be served at noon, with the speaker’s presentation beginning at approximately 12:30.
Reservations for the luncheon are required and may be made over the phone by calling 655-7535, via email by clicking here or online by clicking here. Cost is $17 per person.
Contributions to our door prize table are always welcome, and this month we’ll also be collecting non-perishable food items for the Love Your Neighbor Food Drive to benefit T.E.A.M.