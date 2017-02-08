 [fiatalert]
Birmingham police investigating ninth homicide in eight days

Posted by: Posted date: February 08, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — For the ninth time in just eight days, a person has been shot and killed in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police responded to a call Wednesday night in an alley near 30th Avenue North. The person has not yet been identified, and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

As police investigate, the department asks anyone with information to please call 205-254-1700

Comments

  1. Tj Weinreich says:
    February 9, 2017 at 2:52 am

    There’ll be no shelter here

  2. Janice Archer Thomas says:
    February 9, 2017 at 2:56 am

    the only article I read said the victim was not killed but had life threating injuries

  3. Maria Lucrecia Greguol says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:00 am

    I dont understand the “sanctuary city” question. can someone explain???

  4. Kevin Mousseau says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:03 am

    The mayor wants birmingham to be a sanctuary city

  5. Kevin Mousseau says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:07 am

    Sanctuary cities are not safe and go against today’s government

  6. Frank Francisco says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:12 am

    “Sanctuary City”deals with immigration; the Trussville Tribune is confused.

  7. Suzanne Williams Crosby says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:16 am

    I believe they are saying that Birmingham is no sanctuary.

  8. Brian Hayden says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:24 am

    Conceal Carry

  9. The Trussville Tribune says:
    February 9, 2017 at 3:37 am

    Did you read the story linked above?

  10. James Pate says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:10 am

    As in trying to let refugees stay here

  11. Nathan Russell says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:22 am

  12. Anne Snider Steward says:
    February 9, 2017 at 10:18 am

    It’s against state law/code for Birmingham to be a sanctuary city. Read and research!
    Please keep your Birmingham officers in your prayers. They have to see these homicides and the victim’s families.

  13. Chris Clark says:
    February 9, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Nothing sanctuary about bombingham. I really feel for the folks that legitimately want out and can't. I honestly can't imagine trying to parent a child in that environment. Good lord be with em.

  14. Chris Clark says:
    February 9, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Nothing sanctuary about bombingham. I really feel for the folks that legitimately want out and can’t. I honestly can’t imagine trying to parent a child in that environment. Good lord be with em.

  15. Janice Richardson says:
    February 9, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    They can't even provide sanctuary for their own citizens

  16. Janice Richardson says:
    February 9, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    They can’t even provide sanctuary for their own citizens

  17. Maria Lucrecia Greguol says:
    February 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    what does that have to do with the note??? Was the crime comited by a refugee??

  18. Maria Lucrecia Greguol says:
    February 9, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    what does that have to do with the note??? Was the crime comited by a refugee??

