Birmingham police investigating ninth homicide in eight days
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM — For the ninth time in just eight days, a person has been shot and killed in Birmingham.
Birmingham Police responded to a call Wednesday night in an alley near 30th Avenue North. The person has not yet been identified, and the motive of the shooting is unknown.
As police investigate, the department asks anyone with information to please call 205-254-1700
Comments
There’ll be no shelter here
the only article I read said the victim was not killed but had life threating injuries
I dont understand the “sanctuary city” question. can someone explain???
The mayor wants birmingham to be a sanctuary city
Sanctuary cities are not safe and go against today’s government
“Sanctuary City”deals with immigration; the Trussville Tribune is confused.
I believe they are saying that Birmingham is no sanctuary.
Conceal Carry
Did you read the story linked above?
As in trying to let refugees stay here
It’s against state law/code for Birmingham to be a sanctuary city. Read and research!
Please keep your Birmingham officers in your prayers. They have to see these homicides and the victim’s families.
Nothing sanctuary about bombingham. I really feel for the folks that legitimately want out and can’t. I honestly can’t imagine trying to parent a child in that environment. Good lord be with em.
Nothing sanctuary about bombingham. I really feel for the folks that legitimately want out and can’t. I honestly can’t imagine trying to parent a child in that environment. Good lord be with em.
They can’t even provide sanctuary for their own citizens
They can’t even provide sanctuary for their own citizens
what does that have to do with the note??? Was the crime comited by a refugee??
what does that have to do with the note??? Was the crime comited by a refugee??