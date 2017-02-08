Rallies planned locally for Saturday in order to protest Planned Parenthood’s federal funding
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Those who oppose abortion and the federal funding of private company Planned Parenthood will now have a chance to voice their displeasure. A national rally to support the cutting off of public funds to Planned Parenthood will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in both Birmingham as well as in Cullman.
“Rallies will be held at Planned Parenthood locations throughout the United States to call on Congress and President Trump to strip Planned Parenthood of all federal funding and reallocate those funds to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion,” the Protest Planned Parenthood’s website reads.
In Birmingham, the protest will be held outside of the Planned Parenthood Health Center at 1211 27th Place South. The Cullman protest will take place in the south parking lot south of the County Courthouse at the intersection of 6th Street Southwest and 2nd Avenue Southwest.
Comments
Garland Clark
I’ll need a new sign.
Natalie Brumfield
Taylor Burke
Planned Parenthood provides birth control which actually lowers the # of abortions that occur. Federal funds do not go towards abortions anyway.
People would rather stay uninformed so they can stay prejudice.
County Heath Departments provide contraception and many other women’s health services. So why exactly does the government need to fund PP if health departments provide the same services except abortion?
Genia Franks Custer seriously? County health dept’s are already overwhelmed providing services to the whole population of their area. Why would you want fewer places providing basic health care services for women? Better preventative care means healthier women, healthier families, & fewer unplanned pregnancies.
Abortion is not healthcare. PP’s condoms that they distribute have been rated very poorly for a high rate of failure by Consumer Reports. Google Abby Johnson, she is a former PP clinic manager who tells how they cover the fact that a majority of what happens at PP is abortion.
This article on the condoms you cite is from 2005, & clearly states that the condoms tested have since been redesigned and/or replaced w/ better-rated ones that perform as well as the other brands tested. Plenty of women I know receive birth control via Planned Parenthood.
Here’s a little peek into the multi-$BILLION abortion industry & the process. How anyone supports this barbaric murder is beyond my comprehension. God have mercy. http://www.lifenews.com/2017/02/08/pennsylvania-senate-votes-to-ban-dismemberment-abortions-tearing-babies-limb-from-limb/
Get off the “abortion” part of it because they do so much more than that! Stop denying any form of healthcare for women (and people!)