Rallies planned locally for Saturday in order to protest Planned Parenthood’s federal funding

Those who oppose abortion and the federal funding of private company Planned Parenthood will now have a chance to voice their displeasure. A national rally to support the cutting off of public funds to Planned Parenthood will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in both Birmingham as well as in Cullman.

“Rallies will be held at Planned Parenthood locations throughout the United States to call on Congress and President Trump to strip Planned Parenthood of all federal funding and reallocate those funds to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion,” the Protest Planned Parenthood’s website reads.

In Birmingham, the protest will be held outside of the Planned Parenthood Health Center at 1211 27th Place South. The Cullman protest will take place in the south parking lot south of the County Courthouse at the intersection of 6th Street Southwest and 2nd Avenue Southwest.