Report: Former Gov. Don Seigelman released from prison today

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Former Alabama Gov. Don Seigelman has been released from the custody of a federal prison in Louisiana, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

He is expected to be on supervised probation for a long period of time, though his sentence is scheduled to end Aug. 8.

“As this dark and difficult time in his life comes to an end, Don Siegelman’s courage and grace and innocence shine through,” said Gregory B. Craig, Siegelman’s attorney, in a statement. “We are overjoyed at the thought that we will have him back with us again. At a time of such unrest and uncertainty, the world will be a better place with Don Siegelman back in it.”

Siegelman’s landslide victory in 1998 is, to date, the last time the state voted for a Democrat for the state’s highest office.

Siegelman narrowly lost re-election to Bob Riley in 2002 following a dispute over ballots in Baldwin County. He ran again for governor in 2006, but was defeated in the Democratic primary after being indicted on corruption charges.

The conviction was in conjunction with ties to former Healthsouth CEO Richard Scrushy.

To date, Seigelman maintains he did nothing wrong. During the 1999 lottery campaign, Scrushy donated a total of $500,000 to the campaign. After the donation, Siegelman appointed Scrushy to the Certificate of Need (CON) board, overseeing hospital improvements and expansions. Scrushy had previously served on that board for several years.

It is unknown at this time whether Seigelman will speak publicly.