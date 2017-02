Special to The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE — Please join Trussville City Schools as they welcome new Athletic Director Lance Walker.

Hewitt-Trussville High School will host a Meet & Greet for parents, students and the Trussville community on Friday, Feb. 10, in the front lobby of the school from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Please drop by and welcome Lance to Trussville during this time.