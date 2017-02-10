Person of Interest suspected in Birmingham arsons released

From Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM – A person of interest suspected in several arson in Birmingham has been released, according to a report by WBRC.

Several fires were started on Cotton Avenue on Thursday morning, as well as on Steiner Avenue, McMillon Avenue and on Pearson Avenue.

The person of interest was taken in after the Birmingham Fire and Rescue’s arson dog, Alma, smelled accelerant on him. Captain Bryan Harrell said that the dog is trained to react “a certain way” whenever he detects a matching scent.

Fire investigators believe that the person of interest may also be responsible for arsons started in Ensley over the course of several months.

Authorities have not released a name as no formal charges have been filed.