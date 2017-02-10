Steven Marshall named new Alabama attorney general

From the Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

Steven Marshall, a former Marshall County district attorney, has been named Alabama’s new attorney general according to a press release from Governor Robert Bentley.

Bentley announced on Friday the appointment of Steven Marshall, former Marshall County District Attorney, as the new Alabama Attorney General. Marshall will fill the vacancy left by Luther Strange upon his appointment to the Unites States Senate.

“Steve is a well-respected District Attorney with impeccable credentials and strong conservative values,” Governor Bentley said. “I know he will be a great Attorney General who will uphold the laws of this state and serve the people of Alabama with fairness. Steve has been instrumental in key legislation to protect Alabamians when it comes to opioid abuse, and I know he will continue to uphold the law as he serves as the state’s top law enforcement official.”

Prior to his appointment, Marshall served as the District Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Marshall County, since 2001. Previously, Marshall formed the law firm McLaughlin & Marshall. He also served as a district representative for Alabama and Georgia to the American Bar Association and was a member of the Alabama Young Lawyers Executive Committee. While practicing in Marshall County, he served as a legal analyst for the Alabama House of Representatives for several legislative sessions. During that time he was the prosecutor for the Arab and Albertville municipal courts and served as municipal attorney for Arab.

Marshall fills in an empty position vacated by Luther Strange as he was appointed to the US senate. He has had experience in law and was a district attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit.

“It is a great honor to be named Attorney General, and I am thankful to Governor Bentley for the opportunity to serve the people of Alabama,” Marshall has stated. “The time spent working alongside law enforcement for the last 20 years has been a remarkable privilege. As Attorney General, we will continue to support their efforts to keep Alabamians safe and free from violent crime.”

Bentley interviewed several candidates prior to naming Marshall. They were: Mary Scott Hunter, Alice Martin, Chris McCool, Bryan Taylor, Cam Ward, Tom Whatley and Phil Williams.