VIDEO: Key element of Trussville Greenway is now in place

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Construction continues on the seemingly never-ending saga of Civitan Park and the Trussville Greenway project, but Friday brought a key development. The massive footbridge which crosses the Cahaba River connecting the trail behind the library to the trail beside the Senior Center was put into place.

The trail north of the river reaches from the Senior Center well into the Sports Complex in one direction and to U.S. Highway 11 in the other direction.

After speaking with state ALDOT director John Cooper, Trussville Tribune editor Chris Yow will have a comprehensive article next week on the overall status of the park.

Check out the videos below to see the bridge placement and hear Mayor Buddy Choat’s comments on Friday’s development.