VIDEO: Key element of Trussville Greenway is now in place
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE –Construction continues on the seemingly never-ending saga of Civitan Park and the Trussville Greenway project, but Friday brought a key development. The massive footbridge which crosses the Cahaba River connecting the trail behind the library to the trail beside the Senior Center was put into place.
The trail north of the river reaches from the Senior Center well into the Sports Complex in one direction and to U.S. Highway 11 in the other direction.
After speaking with state ALDOT director John Cooper, Trussville Tribune editor Chris Yow will have a comprehensive article next week on the overall status of the park.
Check out the videos below to see the bridge placement and hear Mayor Buddy Choat’s comments on Friday’s development.
Comments
Major OSHA violations with the lack of fall protection and hard barricades around those leading edges…
Donn Williams
I still miss my disc golf course….
Who was first?
One of the construction workers. A big one.
You should have shoved him and gone for it.
What is that walking surface made of?
Age has brought an inkling of wisdom.
They’ll pour a concrete surface on Monday, weather permitting.
Scott Buttram that makes more sense.
Funny how that happens, isn’t it? Well, for some, anyway.
Looks good.
Glad to see it fits now! Looking forward to running across that bad boy tomorrow!
Stanley Mcguire saw them putting this in today during my daily walk.
How wonderful
Really strange but a friend of mine from college now lives in trussville Alabama also.
Do we need to get President Trump down here to get this completed ?
😂
Double AMEN