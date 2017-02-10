VIDEO: Key element of Trussville Greenway is now in place

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: February 10, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Construction continues on the seemingly never-ending saga of Civitan Park and the Trussville Greenway project, but Friday brought a key development. The massive footbridge which crosses the Cahaba River connecting the trail behind the library to the trail beside the Senior Center was put into place.

The trail north of the river reaches from the Senior Center well into the Sports Complex in one direction and to U.S. Highway 11 in the other direction.

After speaking with state ALDOT director John Cooper, Trussville Tribune editor Chris Yow will have a comprehensive article next week on the overall status of the park.

Check out the videos below to see the bridge placement and hear Mayor Buddy Choat’s comments on Friday’s development.

Comments

  1. Steven Godfrey says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Major OSHA violations with the lack of fall protection and hard barricades around those leading edges…

  2. Rachel Glass Williams says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Donn Williams

  3. Daniel Courington says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    I still miss my disc golf course….

  4. Mark Kelly says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Who was first?

  5. Scott Buttram says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    One of the construction workers. A big one.

  6. Mark Kelly says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    You should have shoved him and gone for it.

  7. Massey Willingham says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    What is that walking surface made of?

  8. Scott Buttram says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Age has brought an inkling of wisdom.

  9. Scott Buttram says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    They’ll pour a concrete surface on Monday, weather permitting.

  10. Massey Willingham says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Scott Buttram that makes more sense.

  11. Mark Kelly says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Funny how that happens, isn’t it? Well, for some, anyway.

  12. John B. Shadrick says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Looks good.

  13. Ian Maddox says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Glad to see it fits now! Looking forward to running across that bad boy tomorrow!

  14. Danny Evans says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Stanley Mcguire saw them putting this in today during my daily walk.

  15. Katie Anderson Onofry says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    How wonderful

  16. Kim Ramsey Pond says:
    February 11, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Really strange but a friend of mine from college now lives in trussville Alabama also.

  17. JamesPeggy Crawford says:
    February 11, 2017 at 1:36 am

    Do we need to get President Trump down here to get this completed ?

  18. Kris Robinette says:
    February 11, 2017 at 2:31 am

    😂

  19. Aaron Beard says:
    February 11, 2017 at 3:35 am

    Double AMEN

