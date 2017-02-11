Birmingham investigates 10th homicide in 2 weeks

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –The homicides in Birmingham are continuing at a torrid pace as police investigate the tenth case in less than two weeks.

The Birmingham Police Department reported that detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after discovering the body of a 29-year-old male. The name of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The incident occurred on Friday in the 6800 block of 5th Terrace North around 9 p.m.

A detective received a tip about a man being shot inside a home near the location. Officers and detectives arrived at an abandoned home and found the victim on the floor inside shot multiple times. Medics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased.

The investigation is in its early stages. Investigators have not identified a clear motive or suspect at this time.

“Our investigators have to piece this one together bit by bit,” Sergeant Bryan Shelton said. “First we must make sure the victim’s family is aware of what has happened to their loved one.”