Regions Bank closing more branches to curb expenses

From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

Regions Financial Corp is set to cut more branches, bringing the bank’s numbers down 28 percent, according to a report by AL.com.

Since 2007 the number of Regions banks has gone from 2,127 to around 600. It is set to close 27 branches by April 28 this year. Around 800 positions have been cut so far as estimated by John Owen, who is head of Regional Banking Group in a transcript from Seeking Alpha, a financial markets website.

Regions maintains a presence on the internet for customers to bank online.

“We have made a lot of investments in mobile and online banking and really driving those transactions out of the branches into what I will call service transaction,” Owen said in the transcript. “So check your balance, make a deposit, move money around, pay bills. So a lot of those things have been moved really out of the branches and moved to the mobile and online banking platform.”

Regions keeps banks in 15 other states. Nine branches in Alabama were closed in 2016.