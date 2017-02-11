Sargento recalls cheese products due to possible listeria
From the Trussville Tribune Staff Reports
Sargento, a company that produces cheese, is recalling several of its products at risk for having listeria according to a report by WBRC.
A cheese maker in Indiana brought this to the attention of Sargento recently, saying that there may be a potential for contamination of a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese that it supplied to the company.
The products being recalled are:
Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby
Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese
Nacho and Taco Cheese
Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack and Colby-Jack cheeses
Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese
Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese
More details can be read at info.sargento.com.
