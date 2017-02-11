 [fiatalert]
Sargento recalls cheese products due to possible listeria

Posted by: Posted date: February 11, 2017

From the Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

Sargento, a company that produces cheese, is recalling several of its products at risk for having listeria according to a report by WBRC.

A cheese maker in Indiana brought this to the attention of Sargento recently, saying that there may be a potential for contamination of a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese that it supplied to the company.

The products being recalled are:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby

Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese

Nacho and Taco Cheese

Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack and Colby-Jack cheeses

Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese

Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese

More details can be read at info.sargento.com.

    If people would do their jobs this stuff wouldn't happen!! Sorry, on a rant. Back in the day nothing was ever recalled. Now we can't eat or drive anything without a recall.

