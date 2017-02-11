Signature Homes celebrates new model homes at Stockton community in Trussville

By Nathan Prewett

For The Trussville Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – Nestled in the landscape of Trussville is a community of houses built by Signature Homes called Stockton. On Saturday morning the sky was gray but spirits were bright as representatives from Signature Homes and Wells Fargo invited the public to celebrate the completion of two model homes.

Agents Victoria Burns and Teresa Aldrich were eager to talk about what Signature Homes is doing in developing new houses in Stockton.

“Really cutting edge design and architecture,” Burns said. “Great quality in the homes. [Signature Homes] is more buyer focused than any other developer in Birmingham.”

The event featured an airbrush tattoo artist, a photo booth, food trucks and a horse-drawn stagecoach provided by Wells Fargo, which gave rides around the street. The bank’s mascot, a boxer named Jack, lie quietly atop the stagecoach as it rode.

Wells Fargo maintains a relationship with Signature Homes by giving a $2,000 lending credit to anyone who buys a home in Stockton.

Around 200 to 250 people were estimated to turn out at the event. The model homes were open for the public to come and see the layout of the buildings. One completed home not yet bought was also open to the public. The models allow people to decide on what designs they want for their homes.

“This model home we have the brick wall, the wall of windows and we have the upgraded kitchen with the gas, the kitchen cabinet, the cook top, the wall oven,” Aldrich said. “All of that stuff is included in the price of your home.”

“This is our new phase in Stockton,” Burns said. “We’ve sold 260 homes in the last four years in the first phase and this is the grand opening of our next phase. We build communities, not just homes.”

Burns said that they have sold 30 to 45 homes in the past several months.

Signature Homes was created 20 years ago by Dwight Sandlin and Johnathan Belcher. In addition to Trussville and elsewhere in the Birmingham metro area, Signature Homes has built in Hoover and Ross Bridge.

“The market out here in Trussville is terrific and it’s a great place to live,” Sandlin said. “So we’re very optimistic. Very optimistic. It’s a new look for Trussville.”

Stockton is made up of several segments including the Preserve at Stockton, Stockton Cove and the Knoll. Around 400 residents live in these areas.

Aldrich said that an amenities center will open in summer 2017 and will feature a zero entrance pool, walking trails, a clubhouse and a community fire pit.

“They do so much for the people that live here,” Burns said of Signature Homes. “They don’t spend so much money on big billboard ads or TV or radio ads. All the money is spent on the home owners that live here.”

Signature Homes’ website is e-signaturehomes.com.