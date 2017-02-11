St. Clair County man killed in Friday crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at 3:50 p.m. on Friday has claimed the life of a St. Clair County man.

Lane Thrower, 66, of Talladega, was seriously injured when the 1995 Nissan pickup he was driving collided with 2005 Honda Civic driven by Anise R. Irvin, 60, of Sylacauga.

Thrower, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Pell City where he later died. Irvin was transported to Coosa Valley Hospital for her injuries.

The crash occurred on Stemley Bridge Road six miles east of Cropwell.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.