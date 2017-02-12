2017 Mercedes Marathon wraps up in Birmingham
From The Trussville Tribune Staff Reports
The 2017 Mercedes Marathon wrapped up with several winners crossing the finish line on Sunday morning according to a report by the WBRC.
Dominic Korir won the marathon, finishing at 2:20:38, with Sarah Pease as the winner of the women’s full marathon at 2:41:48. Panuel Mkungo and Gladys Yator were the winners of the half-marathon, finishing at 1:04:26 and 1:14:21 respectively.
The Mercedes Marathon also included a children’s run and 5K run on Saturday. The event is a qualifier for the Boston marathon.
The marathon raises money for charity and gives to the charity of the donor’s choosing. Donations can be made at mercedesmarathon.com.