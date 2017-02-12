Alabama music groups nominated for 2017 Grammy Awards

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

The soul rock band Alabama Shakes and the gospel group The Blind Boys of Alabama have been nominated for the 59th Grammy Annual Awards according to AL.com.

These groups are far from being strangers to the Grammys. Alabama Shakes won three awards in 2016, with the Blind Boys of Alabama have won five so far.

Alabama Shakes of Athens have been nominated for their song, “Joe” (Live from Austin City Limits) in the Best Rock Performance Category and the Blind Boys from Birmingham have been nominated for “Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” in the Best American Roots Performance category.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.