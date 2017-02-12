Shine, Trussville, Shine!

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The Trussville Civic Center was awash with glitz and glam Friday night as the venue played host to Night to Shine, a celebration for people with special needs. The event, which was held in cities all across the country, was sponsored by the Time Tebow Foundation and locally by CrossPoint Church.

In addition to dancing to a live band and enjoying great food, guests were treated to limousine rides and given the red carpet treatment.

Carrie Jones coordinated the Trussville event with the help of dozens of local volunteers.

Photography by Ron Burkett, Principle Portrait Group.