Trussville ten year old’s Pony Club wins quiz competition in Georgia

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Ten year old Preston Healy, a native of Trussville, expresses his love of horses by taking part in the Cahaba Pony Club. Healy and his teammates recently won 5th place in the Junior D division of the United States Pony Club South Region’s 2017 Quiz Rally, which was held at Coweta County Fair Grounds in Newnan, Georgia.

Healy’s team won with a total of eleven teams and 40 participants competing during the event. The team is qualified to participate in a national level competition that will be held in July 2017 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The national competition is called Champs.

Quiz Rally has five parts, which are Classroom, Stations, Barn, Mega Room and Written Test. Altogether it takes roughly about five and half hours to complete. The tests challenge the participants’ knowledge and handling of horses and ponies.

Classroom phase is where members are asked questions where they have to answer orally in a “specific amount of time.” In Stations the teams move through a number of stations and have to answer questions as a team. Barn phase is where each member is given a question before the team as a whole is given one in a barn setting.

The Mega Room phase is where individual competitors take part in a quiz comprised of tables displaying horse-related items. All items are identified by matching to an answer sheet or by filling in a blank. Finally the Written Test is where competitors have to answer a multiple course test.

Healy has previously participated in the Alabama Hunter Jumpers Association, with this being his second quiz rally with the U.S. Pony Club. His trainer is Pamela Ibrahim from El Gezira Riding Academy in Harpersville.