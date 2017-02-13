Sheriff’s office looking to ID couple who may have witnessed burglary

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a home in the 100 block of Knoll Circle in McCalla. They arrived to find the front door of the home had been forced open and jewelry was stolen.

Deputies checked the neighborhood and talked to neighbors. A resident of a home just down the street from the burglary told them that she had been approached by a couple not long before the burglary alarm sounded. She said she had been doing housework and the pair had come to her door and knocked. They inquired about a house across the street and whether it was for sale or not. When she told them the owner of that house was deceased they left in a Cadillac Deville with a paper dealership tag on the back.

Deputies obtained still images of the pair from surveillance footage. Detectives are now working to identify these possible witnesses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.