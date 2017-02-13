Three juvenile siblings dead in Jefferson County collision involving semi-truck

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident involving the car carrying the three victims and a semi-truck.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Short Creek Road around 8 a.m. where a 9-year-old boy died at the scene. The 17-year-old girl died in the hospital. The 19-year-old driver of the car as well as a 15-year-old female passenger were injured and are in the hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Deputies say both vehicles were traveling along Highway 269 in opposite directions. The car turned across the highway into the path of the truck and the vehicles collided.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.