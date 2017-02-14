Clay-Chalkville drops heart-breaker to Parker in sub-regionals

The Cougars did a solid job on the defensive boards despite a big size disadvantage. Eddie Smith knocked down two 3-pointers.

Smith knocked down a 3 on the first possession of the second half for a 26-18 lead, but Parker went on an 8-0 run to tie the score with 3:41 left in the quarter.

Jalen Jordan hit a pair of free throws to give Clay a 28-26 lead. Keithan Parker came up with a steal and Jordan was fouled on a drive with 7.5 seconds left.

He made both throws and Clay took a 30-26 lead to the final period.

A pair of Anthony Holmes free throws with 3:13 left pushed the lead to nine at 42-33, and Holmes drove to the hoop for a basket with 2:20 to go to push it back to 44-35.

Holmes was fouled with 2:14 to go and made one toss to push it to 45-36, but Cam’Ron Beard made a conventional three-point play to cut the lead to 45-39 with 2:01 left.

Beard finished at the rim after a block to cut the lead to four with 1:32 left. He made another driving hoop with 1:17 to go to make it 46-43,Clay, then he converted again off a steal to make it a one-point game with 56 seconds left.

Beard was unstoppable in the final period, scoring 10 of his 18 points in the quarter.

Holmes finished with 13 and Jordan had 12.