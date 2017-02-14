Seven guns stolen from Center Point pawn shop, sheriff’s office looking for help to ID suspect

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary of a Center Point pawn shop where several guns were stolen.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Lee’s Pawn in the 2000 block of Center Point Parkway and arrived to find that the backdoor had been forced open and several items had been stolen from inside the store.

Among those items stolen were seven firearms.

Surveillance images from inside the store show two black male suspects in dark clothing placing several items in large bags before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.