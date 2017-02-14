 [fiatalert]
St. Clair County man shot to death in Birmingham

Posted by: Posted date: February 14, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A St. Clair County man was found shot to death inside an abandoned Birmingham home last week. Police say the department received a tip on Friday night around 9 p.m. of a man being shot inside a home on Fifth Terrace North.

Lakota Miller Photo from Facebook

The man has been identified as Lakota Barak Miller, 29, of Odenville.

 

Miller is Birmingham’s 15th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

