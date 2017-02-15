ATF now offering reward in Center Point pawn shop burglary

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Lee’s Pawn Shop, a federal firearm licensee (FFL).

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Lee’s Pawn Shop at 2027 Center Point Parkway, was burglarized by two individuals and approximately eight firearms were reported stolen to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. ATF industry operations investigators are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward in the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (205) 325-1450.