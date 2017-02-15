Man arrested by JeffCo sheriffs after burglary while teens hid in closet

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: February 15, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Just before noon Tuesday, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Hueytown police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Rock Creek Road.

Matthew Ryan Watkins

Matthew Ryan Watkins, 30, of Pleasant Grove is charged with third degree burglary, second degree theft of property and possession of burglary tools.

Two teenagers were home when the suspect knocked on the door, according to police. When they did not answer the door the suspect drove to the rear of the house and entered the home through a window.

The teens hid in a laundry room as the suspect moved through the house.

Authorities say Watkins allegedly took electronics from inside the home and left out the back door where he was confronted and taken into custody by Hueytown police who was patrolling nearby.

The suspect was turned over to sheriff’s deputies and placed under arrest. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling $52,500.

Comments

  1. Gwen Lackey says:
    February 15, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Smart kids, we need more of them kids!!!

