BIRMINGHAM — Carol Robinson reported a man was shot and killed while in his car on Stouts Road near 22nd Ave. North in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene after a 911 call came in with people screaming about a man being shot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

This is the 18th homicide in the city of Birmingham in 2017.