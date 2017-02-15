Trussville native competing for Miss Maroon and White at Mississippi State Univ. this weekend

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Trussville native is among thirty-three young women who will compete for the title of Miss Maroon and White 2017 at Mississippi State University on Friday, Feb. 17.

Junior Jessica Lyster is a kinesiology major at the school. She is the daughter of Jeff and Wendy Lyster.

The winner will be selected alongside four Maroon and White Beauties at a public program in historic Lee Hall’s Bettersworth Auditorium. The program will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for MSU students with an ID. Tickets are available now through the Center for Student Activities in the Colvard Student Union, Suite 314 or online at events.msstate.edu.

In addition to Mississippi, this year’s contestants represent Alabama, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.