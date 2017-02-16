Dave & Buster’s presenting to Hoover City Council for possible Galleria location
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
HOOVER — A presentation at Thursday night’s Hoover City Council work session could be the key to making the Riverchase Galleria home to a Dave & Buster’s, according to WIAT.
Dave & Buster’s is billed as the only place to “Eat, Drink, Play” for adults. Some might even akin the chain to an adult Chuck E. Cheese.
Currently there are no Dave & BusterBuster’s restaurants in Alabama, the closest being in the Nashville and Atlanta areas.
The council will make no decision during the work session.
Comments
D’Bria Stallworth
Loleng Isip
Presley Miller
Please Hoover don’t be stupid and not allow them