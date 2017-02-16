Dave & Buster’s presenting to Hoover City Council for possible Galleria location

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HOOVER — A presentation at Thursday night’s Hoover City Council work session could be the key to making the Riverchase Galleria home to a Dave & Buster’s, according to WIAT.

Dave & Buster’s is billed as the only place to “Eat, Drink, Play” for adults. Some might even akin the chain to an adult Chuck E. Cheese.

Currently there are no Dave & BusterBuster’s restaurants in Alabama, the closest being in the Nashville and Atlanta areas.

The council will make no decision during the work session.