JeffCo Sheriff looking for answers after 12 cats, two dogs dropped at animal shelter

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the woman who dropped off the animals.

About 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, 12 cats and two dogs were dropped off at Stewart Animal Clinic on Highway 31 in Warrior. The clinic was closed at the time, but surveillance video shows a white female in a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup leaving the animals in a fenced area outside the business. There was no note or phone call indicating why the animals were left there and no request for services has been made to the clinic.

Investigators are hoping to identify the woman in the video and learn what led to the animals being left at the business after hours and if there may be other animals in need of assistance.

The animals were turned over to Greater Birmingham Humane Society Animal Control.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.