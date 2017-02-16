Potential apartment development in Grayson Valley rejected by county commission

By Chris Yow

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Commission rejected the planning and zoning board’s recommendation to re-zone an area of Grayson Valley last week.

The recommendation to re-zone an area of land on Grayson Valley Parkway behind CVS Pharmacy from C-1 (commercial) to R-T (residential townhouse) was met with no opposition from planning and zoning, but District 4 Commissioner Joe Knight was not as easily persuaded.

“The project was a tax incentive driven initiative subsidized by federal funding,” Knight said

Knight spoke candidly with the commission, and was vehemently opposed to the recommendation for several reasons, including security concerns.

“The proponents could not say whether there would be a resident manager on site and that security would be provided by cameras,” Knight said.

The Vantage Group, formerly Barron Land Company of Fyffe, Ala., proposed to build a townhome development with 50 units designed for persons age 55 and older on the seven acre plot.

“The proponents did the very minimum in advertising this project and did not engage the surrounding communities and cities for their input. In fact, very few knew about it,” Knight said.