Sheriff’s office investigating inappropriate relationship between volunteer and Clay-Chalkville student

By Chris Yow

Editor

CLAY — The Trussville Tribune has confirmed an investigation is ongoing into the claim a graduate of Clay-Chalkville High School allegedly entered into an inappropriate relationship with a current Clay-Chalkville student and volleyball player earlier this year.

According to Clay-Chalkville Principal Michael Lee, the graduate is not an employee of the school, but did occasionally help during volleyball practices. The victim is a 15-year-old student.

“This is not a teacher at Clay-Chalkville High School,” Lee said. “This wasn’t a situation with a normal volunteer coach. She was just a former student that would come in and help at practice some.”

The victim’s mother alerted the school’s authorities after the season ended.

The investigation is ongoing and details of the story will be released as they are available.