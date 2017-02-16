Shooter of Wenonah High School student won’t be charged, but accomplice charged with murder

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department announced today it will not charge the shooter in the death of the 17-year-old Wenonah High School student who was shot downtown earlier this month.

Lt. Sean Edwards with the Birmingham Police Department said the victim, 17-year-old Isaiah Johnson, and Tavares Floyd were part of a robbery-gone-bad, and Floyd has been charged with murder.

Floyd, also 17-years-old, was an accomplice with the victim. Both the victim and the suspect previously arranged a meeting with another male in an attempt to purchase and exchange firearms. That meeting turned into a robbery and the victim was shot in the process.

Detectives presented their findings to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the male who agreed to meet both the victim and suspect was not charged in this case.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to this case, they are encouraged to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.