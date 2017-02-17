Butterbean Festival loses major sponsor, must change stage location

By Lee Weyhrich

For The Tribune

PINSON — The Pinson City Council had a short agenda Thursday night due to a couple absences of council members.

Clay-Pinson Chamber of Commerce Director Ronnie Dixon came to update the council on the results of the previous Butterbean Festival, as well as give an update on 2017 event. Dixon presented a check for $3,500 to Joe Cochran of the Pinson Education Foundation. The Chamber also donated $1,000 to become a charter member of the initiative to bring back UAB football.

Dixon also announced that the Butterbean Festival lost a major sponsor when Alabama Guardrail moved to another city. Alabama Guardrail had been a large contributor to the festival for roughly a decade. Dixon announced that the Chamber was currently looking for sponsors.

Some locations will have to be changed for this year’s festival due to the arrival of Burger King in the area where the stage is usually erected.