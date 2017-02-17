Pinson Valley falls in final seconds at regional basketball tournament

By Kyle Parmley

For The Tribune

JACKSONVILLE – In a game that could have gone either way, the Oxford High School boys basketball team pulled off a 60-58 win over Pinson Valley on Friday in the Class 6A Northeast Regional Semifinals at Jacksonville State University.

Down by one with 10.6 seconds to play, Oxford’s Eugene Leonard drove to his left, all the way from the top of the key to the rim. He absorbed the contact, flung the ball towards the backboard square, and fell to the floor as the whistle blew, the shot fell, and the Oxford student section erupted.

The shot flipped the one-point deficit to a one-point lead with 3.2 seconds to play. He knocked down the ensuing free throw, and Pinson Valley’s shot came up begging at the horn.

The Yellow Jackets were given second life after Ty Davis was called for a charge with 18 seconds remaining. As the Indians attempted to bring the ball up the floor, a pair of Oxford defenders swarmed Orion Morris, forcing the turnover and setting up Leonard’s heroics.

“I know it can go either way,” Pinson Valley head coach Cedric Lane said following the game. “We made a turnover at a crucial point of the game and it cost us.”

Oxford built a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter following a dominant third quarter that saw the Yellow Jackets change a 34-31 halftime deficit into a 48-42 edge, as they outscored Pinson Valley 17-8 in the third and finished the quarter on a 9-0 run.

Liallen Dailey brought the Indians back midway through the fourth quarter, as he knocked down a pair of free throws and made a layup on the ensuing possession to cut Oxford’s lead to 54-51. Moments later, Geordon Pollard – who led all scorers with 21 points in the game – converted an and-one basket to tie the game at 54-54.

“Before the game started, the team said we need each other, and I told them I had their back,” Pollard said.

Morris hit a driving layup to tie the game at 56-all with two minutes to play after Oxford regained the lead with a pair of free throws. Chris Lewis notched a couple free throws to give Pinson the 58-56 edge.

“Pinson’s got a lot of fight,” said Oxford head coach Joel Van Meter. “We had to battle. They out-toughed us in the first half. We showed our toughness in the second half.”

Pinson Valley – specifically, Pollard – scored the first five points of the game. After taking a 10-5 lead, Oxford scored the next six to take the lead, but Pinson Valley regained the edge with a 3-pointer from Morris and a Lewis layup. Oxford fought back to take a 16-15 lead after a quarter of play.

The Indians rallied back from a five-point deficit in the second quarter, taking the lead late in the quarter on a Kewaski Jackson 3-pointer. Morris hit a floater to end the half and give Pinson a 34-31 halftime edge.

Pollard finished with a team-leading eight rebounds to supplement his scoring output. Morris finished with 16 points on 6 of 18 shooting. Colby Jones had just four points, but made four steals and blocked two shots.

Oxford placed four players in double figures, and, with the win, advances to face Parker in the regional final, set for Tuesday at 8:15 p.m.

Despite no player on the roster having advanced to the regional round of the playoffs before – Pinson Valley made its first appearance since 2009 – Lane was impressed with how his team adjusted to the environment.

“They handled it well,” Lane said. “They came in and fought really hard. They didn’t let up. I’m proud of them for fighting and staying persistent.”

The Indians graduate five seniors, but much of the production from this season’s team will return next year, leaving Lane with a positive outlook.

He said, “We’ll be back.”